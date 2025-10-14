A heartwarming picture book that comforts children through life’s biggest changes

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Change can feel overwhelming for little ones — whether it’s moving to a new home, starting school, or adjusting to family transitions. Pupples the Cavalier : Pupples Meets His New Family, a new children’s picture book by Deborah C. Zourdos, offers reassurance and comfort through the story of a gentle puppy whose journey from fear to love mirrors the experiences of children facing big life changes.About The Book:Meet Pupples — a happy little Cavalier puppy who loves playing with his siblings in the peaceful countryside. But one day, Pupples must leave his family behind and move to the bustling city with a new family. At first, every noise feels overwhelming: the rumble of a truck, the wail of a fire engine, the honk of a school bus. Pupples trembles with worry — until smiles, waves, and kind faces turn each frightening sound into a friendly hello.When Pupples finally arrives at his new home, a gentle boy hugs him tight, tucks him in at night, and whispers, “I’m happy you are part of our family.” Through soothing rhythm and comforting repetition, Pupples Meets His New Family gently reassures children that even in unfamiliar places, love is waiting to be found.Perfect for bedtime, storytime, or any child facing a big transition — moving to a new home, starting school, welcoming a pet, or adjusting to change — this beautifully illustrated story brings courage and comfort to little hearts.Key Highlights:• A tender story that helps children cope with change and transitions• Vibrant illustrations that capture Pupples’ emotions and adventures• Reassuring themes of love, family, and belonging• Perfect for parents, teachers, and caregivers looking for bedtime or classroom reading• Ideal for children experiencing moves, new schools, or family changesAbout the Author:Deborah C. Zourdos is a children’s author dedicated to creating meaningful stories that inspire courage, comfort, and joy in young readers. With Pupples the Cavalier: Pupples Meets His New Family, she brings to life the universal themes of love and belonging through the eyes of a gentle puppy whose journey mirrors that of many children.

