ONUG Highlights Serve the Future as its Charity Spotlight

The Open Networking User Group (ONUG) Lends Its Platform to Help Raise Awareness for Serve the Future at the AI Networking Summit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONUG’s AI Networking Summit Fall 2025 will once again bring together the world’s leading enterprise voices in AI-driven information technology. This year, alongside the innovation and thought leadership attendees have come to expect, the Summit will feature a special philanthropic effort to support Serve the Future , a Phoenix, AZ-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved youth through the sport of tennis.Beyond the Network: Supporting the Future of YouthThe ONUG Charity Spotlight Program recognizes community outreach programs that empower underserved youth. For the program’s inaugural debut, ONUG has selected Serve the Future for its positive, compassionate leadership in developing youth to become future leaders.“ONUG is proud to help Serve the Future share its mission with our community,” said Nick Lippis, Co-founder and Co-chair of ONUG. “We see this as an opportunity to use our event as a platform to shine a light on a worthy cause. This is about helping connect our network of attendees to an organization that’s making a real difference in young lives.”Attendees at the AI Networking Summit will have opportunities to learn more and get involved through:● Exclusive Giveaways: Branded gear, trucker hats, and more.● A central space at the Summit to meet Serve the Future leaders and learn how to support the cause.● Interactive Demos: Quick tennis tutorials and activities with founder and elite coach, Leslie Banks.● A daily raffle to win a Yonex EZONE 100 (2025) professional tennis racket. All money raised directly benefits Serve the Future’s mission."I've been involved with both Serve the Future and ONUG for years and saw an opportunity to connect these two worthy organizations," said Jeremy Rossbach, Growth Strategist for Serve the Future. "I'm thrilled that ONUG has agreed to lend its platform to help raise awareness, provide visibility, and encourage contributions to help Serve the Future reach its fundraising goals."“Technology can be a powerful tool for building community and creating opportunities,” said Leslie Banks, Founder and Executive Director of Serve the Future. “Having ONUG’s support in raising visibility at such a prestigious event is invaluable. We’re grateful to Jeremy and to ONUG for opening this door for us.”The goal of this initiative is to raise $20,000, which will allow Serve the Future to expand outreach in Phoenix schools by funding coaches, equipment, and programs that instill self-confidence, perseverance, and responsibility in underserved youth.For more information or to donate, visit www.servethefuture.org About ONUGONUG is the leading enterprise IT community focused on enabling organizations to overcome technology adoption barriers and drive industry innovation. Through its Collaborative Project Teams, AI Networking Summits, and end-user-driven initiatives, ONUG fosters impactful dialogue and delivers actionable solutions for the enterprise. For more information, visit www.onug.net and https://onug.net/collaborative/ About Serve the FutureBased in Phoenix, Serve the Future is a non-profit organization committed to using tennis to uplift the lives of underserved youth in our community. Through a variety of tennis events tailored to players of all levels, beginner to advanced, we strive to impart essential values in sportsmanship, education, leadership, and life. With our dedicated certified coaches, we prioritize not just skill improvement but also the nurturing of confidence and character both on and off the court. Learn more at www.servethefuture.org

