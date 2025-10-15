Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market to Reach USD $10.81 Billion by 2029 at 10.5% CAGR

Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Size And Growth?

The market size for Alzheimer's disease diagnostics has shown swift expansion over the recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.56 billion in 2024 to $7.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The pivotal factors contributing to the growth in the historical phase includes the escalating prevalence of Alzheimer's disease along with dementia, heightened awareness about the crucial role of early diagnosis for effective management, advances in imaging technologies like MRI and PET scans, amplified investment in R&D for addressing neurodegenerative ailments, as well as government-led initiatives and funds allocated for Alzheimer's research and diagnoses.

Expectations for a rapid expansion in the alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market size in the upcoming years have been projected. It is anticipated to escalate to ""$10.81 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%. The surge during the forecast period can be credited to advancements in blood-based biomarkers employed for non-invasive diagnosis, the growing need for personalized treatment and precision diagnostics, and the incorporation of AI and machine learning into early detection diagnostic tools. Additionally, factors such as the increasing adoption of digital health technologies for diagnosing and monitoring remotely, and the enhancement of health infrastructure in developing markets to better accessibility, contribute to this growth. Some of the key trends anticipated during the forecast period consist of the development of multi-pronged diagnostic methodologies that merge imaging, biomarkers, and cognitive tests, a heightened emphasis on point-of-care diagnostic solutions for rapid results, the creation of wearable devices for uninterrupted cognitive health monitoring, an increase in joint efforts between biotech corporations and research institutions for groundbreaking solutions, and a surge in direct-to-consumer genetic testing for risk assessment of Alzheimer's disease.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Global Market Growth?

The surge of chronic health conditions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market. Chronic illnesses are ailments that endure for more than three months and are driven by a combination of factors such as lifestyle habits, environmental elements, genetic factors, and socioeconomic circumstances. Chronic ailments like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. For instance, a report presented by the American Heart Association Inc. in January 2022 indicated that brain disorders in the U.S. are projected to rise to 9.3 million by 2060. Furthermore, one in every six people globally is presently struggling with a brain disease. Currently, by 2021, brain disorders are expected to affect 1 billion individuals globally. Thus, the surge in chronic conditions is set to boost the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market?

Major players in the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• AbbVie

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

• Hoffmann-La Roche

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Daiichi Sankyo Co.

• Sysmex

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market?

Leading organizations in the Alzheimer's disease diagnostic market are concentrating on progressing blood-based biomarker test advancements. This is anticipated to streamline the diagnostic procedure for Alzheimer's disease, decrease dependence on more intrusive methods, and enhance timely treatment access for patients. As an example, Quanterix, a biotechnology research company based in the US, introduced the LucentAD p-Tau 217 test in October 2023. This test is an Alzheimer's pathology biomarker with clinical reliability and precision in diagnosing blood. Conventional techniques for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers involve positron emission tomography (PET) or lumbar puncture, which are expensive, invasive, and are not broadly accessible. Furthermore, this test integrates Quanterix's ultra-sensitive SimoaÒ technology with J&J Innovative Medicine's thoroughly tested p-Tau 217 antibodies, resulting in exceptional accuracy and a more straightforward process.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Report?

The alzheimer’s disease diagnosticmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Triage; Diagnosis; Screening

2) By Diagnostic Technique: Biomarkers; Imaging Techniques; Genetic Testing; Cognitive Assessment Tests

3) By End User: Clinics; Hospitals; Diagnostic Centers; Pharmaceutical Companies; Academic Research Center

Subsegments:

1) By Triage: Cognitive Testing; Imaging Techniques

2) By Diagnosis: Biomarker Testing; Neuroimaging

3) By Screening: Neuropsychological Testing; Genetic Testing

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Industry?

The Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Global Market Report 2025 revealed that North America led in terms of market size in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report includes detailed analysis on regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

