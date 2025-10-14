Global Impact Award Launches to Honor 665M ‘Invisible Champions’ of Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The Global Impact Award launches to give visibility and credibility to 665M overlooked entrepreneurs & innovators worldwide.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 665 million entrepreneurs worldwide building businesses that will shape the future economy, a staggering 99% may never receive formal recognition for their achievements.

This gap costs innovative companies critical visibility, investor attention, and market credibility.

With its launch, the Global Impact Award introduces a new standard in entrepreneurial recognition. A merit-based, internationally accessible awards platform celebrating excellence across 25+ categories spanning innovation, sustainability, market impact, and leadership.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆

SMEs are the backbone of nearly every economy, representing roughly 90% of all businesses and accounting for more than half of global employment. Yet despite their scale and innovation potential, 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 have celebrated large institutions instead.

The traditional awards system has created what industry analysts call the "𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘨𝘢𝘱." While prestigious awards historically centered on North American and European markets, 70% of global entrepreneurial activity occurs in emerging economies where recognition infrastructure remains limited.

While awards such as Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, TIME100 Impact, and established entrepreneurship awards spotlight certain sectors and geographies, systemic barriers still exclude many high-performing impact businesses.

GIA is carving its place as the next evolution in the 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗽 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 and 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀. It not only celebrates achievement but acts as a catalyst for business visibility, investor confidence, and partnership growth across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 & 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀

In recent years, digital transformation and sustainability imperatives have become central to business innovation. A 2023 World Economic Forum piece noted that up to 67% of SMEs and mid-sized businesses struggle to fully survive unless they embrace digitalization, given resource constraints and competitive pressures.

Consequently, the WEF’s “Sustainability Meets Growth” initiative (2025) hints that embedding ESG strategies into SME growth is no longer optional but essential.

Beyond recognition, the Global Impact Awards highlight the broader ecosystem of global branding. GIA categories align with creative marketing awards, public relations awards, and Brand of the Year honors, a holistic approach that reflects what success truly means in modern entrepreneurship.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱’𝘀 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗽

The Global Impact Award is designed to spotlight the high-impact innovators who often fly under the radar. It combines the prestige of 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 with a transparent, accessible 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 designed for fairness and credibility.

Through its fully 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 platform, GIA addresses these systemic gaps through three foundational principles: accessibility, transparency, and tangible impact. Unlike most 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀, GIA features diverse 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆-𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 across categories such as FinTech, GreenTech, EdTech, HealthTech, and Social Enterprise.

The initiative also champions inclusion by recognizing women in leadership, youth, and talent awards, as well as employee recognition programs, reflecting the changing face of global business excellence.

At the heart of GIA’s credibility lies its rigorous 𝗷𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀, combining quantitative results, innovation, and social impact under a transparent, bias-free framework.

Each submission is evaluated by an international panel of experts from innovation, finance, and sustainability sectors, ensuring authenticity and trust. GIA publishes its evaluation framework publicly, separating revenue generation from judging decisions entirely.

"𝘌𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦...𝘪𝘯 𝘓𝘢𝘨𝘰𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘓𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘯, 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘸𝘰-𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘱𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 200-𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘺𝘦𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘦-𝘶𝘱𝘴," 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘒𝘦𝘯, 𝘎𝘐𝘈 𝘊𝘰-𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳. "𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘺, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘺 𝘪𝘵 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺."

The Global Impact Award 2025 is now accepting nominations via the GIA Website. With nomination fees starting at $299, significantly below the $500-$5,000 range of traditional awards, GIA ensures deserving businesses at any stage can compete.

Organizations from all continents, small startups to scale-ups, are encouraged to apply. Winners will receive global publicity, endorsement, and a network of growth opportunities.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱

The Global Impact Awards is an international recognition platform celebrating entrepreneurs and organizations creating measurable global impact.

With a transparent 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀, digital evaluation system, and global panel of judges, GIA amplifies credibility, visibility, and opportunity for high-impact ventures.

