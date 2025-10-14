Ayco Farms Significantly Expands Costa Rica Pineapple Operation

Ayco Farms, Inc. corporate logo.

Ayco Farms expands its pineapple program in Costa Rica, strengthening global supply and advancing sustainable tropical farming.

This expansion marks the next phase in Ayco’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth across global produce supply.” — Avi Nir, President & CEO of Ayco Farms, Inc.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayco Farms , Inc. (“Ayco”), a leading grower, marketer, and distributor of offshore and domestic melons and asparagus, today announced a significant expansion of its agricultural footprint in Costa Rica to support multifold growth in its pineapple program. The initiative reflects Ayco’s long-term strategy to strengthen global supply, increase operational scale, and reinforce its commitment to sustainable farming.STRENGTHENING GLOBAL SUPPLY AND SUSTAINABILITYAyco’s expansion in Costa Rica builds on two decades of leadership in the melon, asparagus, and pineapple sectors. This new development positions the company to meet rising global demand while enhancing vertical integration and year-round availability. The project will incorporate sustainable cultivation practices aimed at improving both environmental impact and production efficiency.A LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO GROWTH“This expansion represents the next chapter in Ayco’s evolution as a global produce leader,” said Avi Nir, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ayco. “Our increased presence in Costa Rica reflects our confidence in the region and was specifically designed to meet the needs of our long-standing retail partners, many of whom encouraged us to expand into this market to better serve their growing demand. We remain guided by the belief that innovation and sustainability must drive growth, and we expect meaningful increases in pineapple output over the coming years.”DRIVING OPPORTUNITY ACROSS THE VALUE CHAINThe expansion is expected to create hundreds of meaningful local employment opportunities and deliver benefits throughout the supply chain—from growers and packers to logistics and retail partners. Ayco’s integrated approach ensures that its operations continue to meet the highest international standards of quality, safety, and social responsibility.ABOUT AYCO FARMS, INC.Ayco Farms, Inc. is a leading producer, importer, and marketer of premium fruits and vegetables, including melons, pineapples, and asparagus. Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, the company operates across the Americas with a focus on sustainable agriculture , innovation, and long-term customer relationships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.