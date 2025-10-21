inno-train Diagnostik North American Division and NestEgg Labs Announce US Strategic Marketing and Sales Agreement

MAASTRICHT, LIMBURG, NETHERLANDS, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NestEgg Labs, a lab tech company based in Maastricht, Netherlands has entered into a marketing and sales agreement with inno-train Diagnostik North American Division, expanding access to customers based in the U.S. market.This collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations, where inno-train Diagnostik contributes decades of expertise in molecular diagnostics and immunohematology, offering high-quality testing systems and reagents widely used in laboratories, and NestEgg Labs enhances the partnership with its innovative laboratory automation solutions designed for cell culture experiments, expanding and complementing inno-train’s portfolio. Together, the companies will introduce NestEgg products to U.S. laboratories, enabling greater access to solutions that improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence."This agreement marks an important step in expanding NestEgg’s footprint in the U.S.," said Tanner Carden, co-founder and CEO of NestEgg. "By partnering with inno-train, we are combining world-class technology with a proven, agile sales team that deeply understands the needs of U.S. labs."An optimistic sentiment is mutually shared with the inno-train team. "Bringing NestEgg products into the US market for the first time will allow us to present our solutions to more laboratories across the country," added Ufuk Asu, CEO of inno-train Diagnostik North American Division. "We are excited to help deliver tools that will enhance laboratory capabilities and ultimately benefit patients."NestEgg labs manufactures hardware and software solutions that help laboratories working with cell cultures to automate their processes and reduce costs by minimizing errors due to contamination. Its flagship consumable product FeedLid is a reusable microplate lid that allows for automatic fluid exchange without the need for interference from the lab tech. FeedLid comes in standard 6, 12, 24, 48 and 96 well configurations, and NestEgg can manufacture custom lids to suit specific requirements. NestEgg is also developing an incubator called Ovation that will further automate work flow by enabling consistent cell monitoring and flexible fluid handling, and a software solution called Vitellus to monitor experiments remotely. When combined, the consumable, hardware and software system will allow laboratories the ability to generate more consistent results and reduce costs from contamination.About inno-train Diagnostik North American Divisioninno-train is a global provider of diagnostic products specializing in molecular test systems and immunohematology. With a commitment to quality and innovation, inno-train delivers solutions that support laboratory excellence and patient care.About NestEgg LabsNestEgg Labs is a U.S.-based laboratory services and distribution company focused on advancing access to cutting-edge diagnostic technologies. By combining technical expertise with strong customer engagement, NestEgg Labs helps laboratories adopt and integrate innovative solutions into their daily operations.Media Contacts:NestEgg Labs: Tanner Carden, CEO, t.carden@nestegglabs.cominno-train Diagnostik North American Division: Ufuk Asu, CEO, u.asu@innotrain.org

