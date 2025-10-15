Perimeter Security Market to Reach $115.81 Billion by 2029 with 10.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Perimeter Security Market Through 2025?

The market size for perimeter security has experienced significant growth recently. It is projected to escalate from $72.52 billion in 2024 to $77.63 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include security threats and incidents, global terrorism events, the progress of urbanization and infrastructure, the progression of risk management, and concerns regarding cybersecurity.

The market size for perimeter security is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the coming years. It is projected to reach a value of $115.81 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The expected rise during the forecast period can be linked to the growing need for biometrics, integration of cyber-physical security, cloud-based solutions, scalable solutions, and environmental sensors. Key trends projected to influence this market in the forecast period involves integration and interoperability, predictive maintenance, energy efficiency and sustainability, control and integration on mobile, environmental sensors, and detection of anomalies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Perimeter Security Market?

Anticipated growth in the market for perimeter security can be attributed to the escalating danger posed by terrorism and cross-border infiltrations. Terrorism involves the erroneous employment of force and terror, especially targeting non-combatants, with an aim of pushing political agendas. On the other hand, cross-border infiltrations denote the surreptitious entry of a group, force or military outfit into another nation's jurisdiction for the purpose of surveillance or intelligence gathering. The frequency of terror threats and cross-border penetrations are on an upward trajectory, fueled by power aspirations and various nation's and individual group's demands. Perimeter security, powered by advanced technology, acts as the primary safeguard for critical resources, data and people. A case in point is during 2023, as documented by global terrorism index published by the Institute for Economics & Peace, a think tank based out of Australia, the fatality rate of terrorist attacks rose in 2022, causing on average 1.7 deaths per attack compared to 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021. Consequently, this uptick in terrorism and cross-border infiltrations is predicted to fuel the growth of the perimeter security market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Perimeter Security Market?

Major players in the Perimeter Security Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Axis Communications AB

• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

• Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

• United Technologies Corporation

• Southwest Microwave Inc.

• Johnson Controls International PLC

• Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems

• Fiber Sensys Inc.

• Senstar Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Perimeter Security Market?

Advancements in technology is a prevalent trend that is garnering attention in the perimeter security market. Leading companies in this sector are concentrating on creating new and innovative technological products like integrated off-grid security solutions as an improved alternative to conventional security systems. This type of off-grid monitoring system is manufactured by fusing solar power technology, 4G network transmission technology, and video surveillance, incorporating AI characteristics. For example, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., a China-based video surveillance solutions firm, introduced an integrated off-grid security solution in January 2022. This advanced technology seeks to provide a simplified monitoring experience in outdoor areas with electricity and network restrictions through the utilization of 4G network transmission technologies and solar power in a smart surveillance system.

How Is The Perimeter Security Market Segmented?

The perimeter security market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: System, Service

2) By End-Use: Transportation, Commercial, Government, Military, Defense, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By System: Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), Access Control Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Barriers And Fencing, Alarm Systems, Perimeter Monitoring Sensors

2) By Service: Installation Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Consulting And Design Services, Monitoring Services, Training Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Perimeter Security Market?

In the 2025 Perimeter Security Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region in terms of perimeter security in 2024. The document provides information on the projected growth in this area. In addition to North America, the report also includes data on other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

