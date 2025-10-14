National White Card Courses Expand to Victoria, Strengthening Australia’s Construction Safety Training Network

Samuel Bohr, Owner of National White Card Courses, announces the official launch of the White Card Courses programme in Victoria, expanding construction safety training across Australia. Participants during a face-to-face National White Card Courses training session gaining hands-on experience and safety awareness under certified trainers. New trainees in Victoria complete the nationally recognised White Card Course — a mandatory certification for anyone entering Australia’s construction industry.

The launch in Victoria marks a major step in National White Card Courses’ mission to improve construction safety and professional training across Australia.

Our goal is to make quality construction safety education that’s simple, effective, affordable, and accessible.” — Samuel Bohr, Owner – National White Card Courses

MILSONS POINT, NEW SOUTH WALES (NSW), AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National White Card Courses Expand to Victoria, Strengthening Australia’s Construction Safety Training NetworkNational Courses Pty Ltd, a leading name in Australian industry training and education, has officially launched its National White Card Courses (NWCC) programmer in Victoria, marking a significant milestone in its decade-long commitment to improving workplace safety and professional standards across the nation.With established operations across multiple regions, National Courses Pty Ltd owns and manages several respected training institutions, including nwcc.edu.au.Over the past decade, the company has built a trusted reputation for delivering essential short courses that enable Australians — and those visiting Australia — to meet key compliance requirements when entering the construction and mining industries through its sister company, National White Card Courses.The launch of White Card Courses in Victoria marks the next step in the National White Card Courses (NWCC) vision to make construction induction training accessible, reliable, and industry-relevant across Australia. Commonly known as the “Construction Induction Course”, the White Card is a mandatory certification for anyone entering or working on a construction site in Australia.“Our goal is to make quality construction safety education that’s simple, effective, affordable, and accessible,” said Samuel Bohr, owner of National Courses Pty Ltd and its trading business, National White Card Courses. “Launching in Victoria allows us to reach even more workers, employers, and training participants who rely on the White Card as their first step towards a safe and compliant career in construction.”The Victorian launch follows a strong rollout in Queensland, during which National White Card Courses (NWCC) introduced the course across eight new locations in the state, garnering impressive enrolments and feedback.The company’s face-to-face training model, now available in 28 locations nationwide, ensures every participant receives practical instruction, direct interaction with certified trainers, and a deeper understanding of on-site safety requirements.“We’ve found that in-person sessions foster better learning outcomes and student engagement,” Samuel Bohr added. “Construction safety isn’t just about ticking a box; it’s about equipping people with the awareness and confidence to protect themselves and others on the job, while understanding Australian rules and regulations. Almost half of our participants are in Australia on a visa.”With its expansion into Victoria, National White Card Courses (NWCC) aims to support the state’s growing construction sector, which continues to experience major infrastructure and housing developments. As new workers enter the industry, the need for compliant, efficient, and high-quality safety training becomes more crucial than ever.About the White Card Course in Victoria The White Card Course provides participants with a nationally recognized certification upon completion, allowing them to work legally and safely on any construction site in Australia.Training covers essential topics, including:Workplace health and safety lawsRisk management and hazard identificationEmergency procedures and reportingSafe work practices and responsibilitiesSuccessful participants receive their official White Card — a credential required by all major employers and contractors in the construction industry across Australia.Individuals can find more details about the Victorian course launch at:👉 nwcc.edu.au/white-card-Victoria/Expanding Safety Education NationwideNational Courses Pty Ltd continues to innovate and expand its educational offerings across Australia, with plans to launch the White Card Course in South Australia (Adelaide) next.This upcoming expansion underscores the company’s mission to make mandatory safety training easily available in every key region.For a decade, the company has provided short, compliant, and career-advancing courses that help Australians meet their professional and regulatory goals. Each course is built around industry requirements, student experience, and government standards, ensuring consistent quality nationwide.“As we grow, our focus remains the same — empowering Australians through accessible education and helping industries maintain the highest standards of safety and professionalism,” said Bohr.About National Courses Pty LtdFounded over ten years ago, National Courses Pty Ltd operates a network of professional training institutions across Australia, including NWCC, NFAC, HCA, and NOC.The company offers high-quality, face-to-face short courses required for compliance across multiple industries.To learn more about the White Card Course in Victoria, visit👉 nwcc.edu.au/white-card-victoria/

