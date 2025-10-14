Trade Tech Named Official Service Provider for UAE’s Maritime Pre-Load Cargo Information (MPCI) Program

TT Logo MPCI

Global Leader in Cargo Security Filings to Support Seamless Compliance for Shipping and Logistics Providers

We are pleased to be named an official service provider for the UAE’s MPCI program. We are applying the same compliance standards and capabilities that have enabled our customers to meet requirements.” — Bryn Heimbeck, President and Co-Founder of Trade Tech

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade Tech, Inc ., a global logistics platform, has been named an official service provider for the United Arab Emirates’ Maritime Pre-Load Cargo Information ( MPCI ) Program, which went into effect in August 2025. The program, managed by the UAE’s National Advance Information Center (NAIC) under the Federal Authority of Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP), mandates the electronic submission of containerized cargo information at least 24 hours prior to cargo loading from the port of loading outside the UAE.Trade Tech is recognized globally as a leader in electronic cargo security filings, supporting pre-departure cargo security filing compliance across more than 37 countries. This includes the United States (AMS), the European Union (ICS2 ENS), Canada, Mexico, Japan, and others. This experience positions the company to bring critical knowledge, infrastructure, and operational readiness to MPCI compliance.“We are pleased to be named an official service provider for the UAE’s MPCI program,” said Bryn Heimbeck, President and Co-Founder of Trade Tech. “We are applying the same compliance standards and platform capabilities that have enabled our customers to meet evolving regulatory demands in the EU, the United States, Asia, and beyond.”Trade Tech has begun onboarding customers for MPCI compliance and is working closely with shipping lines, freight forwarders, and other filing parties to ensure smooth implementation. The company’s cloud-based platform is designed to integrate filing processes into existing workflows, reducing manual steps and helping stakeholders meet regulatory timelines.Key Requirements of the UAE’s MPCI Program:• Advanced cargo data must be submitted at least 24 hours before loading from the port of loading outside the UAE• Forwarders must clearly identify the actual shipper and consignee in their filings• Vessel Operators must verify that forwarders’ filings are approved before loading cargo• Filings are required for import, transshipment, transit, and Freight Remaining on Board (FROB) cargo• NAIC will issue response statuses: ACT (Accepted), DNL (Do Not Load), RFI (Request for Information)“Our priority is ensuring that our customers are fully prepared and compliant with the requirements,” Heimbeck added. “With our proven track record in global cargo security filings, Trade Tech will enable accurate, timely, and compliant submissions for all parties involved. This is just the latest 24-Hour Rule in the global shipping market, there will be more. It is time for the industry to ask themselves: if the customers are demanding visibility and data is difficult to get from origin, why aren’t they using these security compliance requirements to solve the data visibility issue?”Trade Tech’s Syrinx Trade Security platform is used by leading global logistics providers, NVOCCs, carriers, and shippers to meet government filing requirements across multiple jurisdictions. As the MPCI program introduces new pre-departure filing requirements in the region, the company is offering training, technical support, and automation tools to help customers adapt quickly and confidently.Trade Tech customers can choose from a range of filing options designed to suit both high-volume users and those with more limited requirements. Services include full EDI integration, as well as the option for Trade Tech to manage the entire filing process on the customer’s behalf.About Trade TechSince 1997, Trade Tech, Inc. has provided global logistics solutions that connect shippers, importers, Customs House Brokers, NVOCCs, carriers, global logistics providers, truckers, and warehouses. The company enables full visibility across the supply chain. With its multi-tenant, cloud-based platform, Trade Tech enhances connectivity, reduces operational costs, and minimizes errors for clients worldwide, without the need for software downloads.For additional information, visit www.tradetech.net or contact Toby Edwards toby.edwards@tradetech.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.