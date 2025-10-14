Barcodetrade Deploys CO2 Calculator to Track Green Benefits of Reutilised AIDC Hardware

CO2 Calculator by Barcodetrade

Barcodetrade's CO2 Calculator helps businesses track carbon savings from reused barcode equipment. Calculate environmental impact and reduce emissions today.

Don't let manufacturer timelines dictate operations. Functional equipment deserves extended life. With proper support partners, businesses maximise ROI while maintaining security and performance.” — Robby Wilkins

FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barcodetrade Deploys CO2 Calculator to Track Green Benefits of Reutilised AIDC [Automatic Identification and Data Capture] Hardware

Fala Limited, operating as Barcodetrade, has launched a CO2 calculator with a target market focused on the barcode equipment sector. The device enables companies to gauge their carbon footprint when they opt for reutilised, rented, or repaired barcode scanners, label printers, Mobile Computers, and POS equipment as opposed to new equipment.

As businesses across the globe strive to be ecologically responsible, this calculator comes at a good time. Companies are able to see how their AIDC hardware choices minimise their carbon footprint while effectively getting the job done.

This calculator closes a big gap in tracking environmental impact in the world of tech hardware. Before, companies that bought refurbished barcode equipment knew they were saving money, but they had no idea how much they were helping the environment. This calculator makes sustainability quantifiable, assisting towards corporate sustainability aims and principles.

Based on large-scale business studies*, the calculator shows some significant things about the environmental cost of manufacturing equipment. Studies still say that about 80% of the carbon footprint of a device is created at the time of manufacturing, not at throughout its use. That is why rental of equipment or keeping existing equipment in good condition for longer is the eco choice.

How the calculator at Barcodetrade works is based on solid environmental research, like the work of the *French group ADEME. They calculated that when consumers select reutilised smartphones as opposed to new ones, there can be emissions savings of 77% to 91%. On an iPhone 11, for example, that works out to saving 56 kilograms of CO2 per item. If you take this principle and apply it to portable data terminals, the savings can stack up.

Companies find themselves with a tough choice when manufacturers don't support devices that are still functional but have be reached End of Service Life, says Robby Wilkins at Barcodetrade. Our calculator tells us that repairing these devices isn't just kind to your wallet, it's kind to the planet. For every device we sustain and reutilise, the lower the impact of CO2 created at manufacture will be.

Barcodetrade has been at the forefront of repair and reutilization of barcode technology since 2005, developing an ecosystem through which one can buy, fix, lease, resell, and recycle old tech responsibly. We have given a new lease of life and usefulness to over 150,000 devices, saving unnecessary waste and avoiding the unnecessary manufacture of new devices.

Retailers, manufacturers, transport and logistics providers, warehouses and hospitals are now able to utilise these numbers in green reports. The software gives specific numbers for different products based on impact at manufacture, so is device agnostic. A timely addition to their environmental impact calculation, considering new environmental directives and expectations.

Barcodetrade's 20 years in the business means they get the tech stuff and the environmental stuff. Their skill in keeping devices working longer by fixing them means you can be sustainable and maintain good performance.

With organizations wanting to be good at what they do and good for the planet, it is clear that this is achievable, as resources like Barcodetrade's CO2 calculator show. By opting for second-hand equipment, renting when it is needed, and maintaining current equipment, companies can save money and cut carbon.

It's easy to try out the calculator at https://barcodetrade.co.uk/co2-calculator, and now businesses have an easy way to discover their barcode hardware's environmental footprint. Being the first such tool for the business community, it is a significant step towards turning greentech choices into something you can measure and act upon.

About Fala Limited (Barcodetrade)

Formed in 2005, Fala Limited, also known as Barcodetrade, is barcode and POS hardware through and through. With their base in Farnborough, they help clients worldwide with the sale, rental, repair, buy-back and environmentally friendly destruction of obsolete technology.

Contact Details:

Fala Limited (Barcodetrade)

14 Eelmoor Road

Farnborough, GU14 7QN

United Kingdom

Email: info@barcodetrade.co.uk

Phone: 01252 511409

Website: https://barcodetrade.co.uk

Barcodetrade (Fala Limited) - Company Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.