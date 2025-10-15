Strategy Advisory Market Size Worth $212.82 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Strategy Advisory Market Worth?

There has been a significant expansion in the size of the strategy advisory market in the latter years. The market which was valued at $143.69 billion in 2024 will see an increase to $153.72 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The expansion during the past period is primarily due to factors such as globalization and market fluctuations, the occurrence of mergers and acquisitions, competitive tension and disruptions in the industry, adjustments in regulations and compliance issues, coupled with economic instability and market unpredictability.

The market size for strategy advisory is expected to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years. It's projected to reach $212.83 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth during the prediction period is linked to necessities for digital transformation, sustainability considerations, ESG aspects, resilience planning, risk management, shifts in consumer habits, global economic patterns and geopolitical influences. The dominant trends during this forecast period are expected to be resilience strategies for supply chains, strategies for managing human capital and talent, customer-focused business methods, strategic collaborations and M&A consultancy, and strategies for data privacy and compliance.

What Are The Factors Driving The Strategy Advisory Market?

The expansion of the strategy advisory market is expected to be fuelled by the rise in start-ups worldwide during the forecast period. Invest India's August 2022 data revealed that India ranked third in the global start-up ecosystem, with more than 77,000 DPIIT-approved start-ups scattered across 656 districts. The State of Indian Startup Ecosystem Report 2022 by Inc42 anticipates that by 2023, Indian start-ups will collectively secure funding worth $180 billion. Consequently, the proliferation of start-ups in various industrial and economic sectors is projected to catalyze demand and contribute to the growth of the strategy advisory market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Strategy Advisory Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Strategy Advisory Sector?

Leading organizations within the strategy advisory industry are leveraging AI to develop automation tools, such as adaptive intelligence, in order to improve efficiency in both internal operations and client interactions. Adaptive intelligence continually evolves and learns through user interaction, and bolsters its advisory efficacy through the integration of real-time data and past expertise. For example, in November 2023, APCO Worldwide, a strategic communication and public affairs consultancy based in the United States, unveiled an advanced adaptive AI called Margy. This AI, crafted in APCO's AI Communication Lab over half a decade, leverages the company's extensive experience to augment client strategies. Margy has been designed to assist in content creation, efficiency, reputation management, and real-time tracking via easy-to-understand dashboards. Built on Microsoft Azure to ensure stringent data security and governance, Margy amalgamates data from diverse sources using techniques like natural language processing and predictive modeling, thereby providing dynamic insights and support to APCO's clientele.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Strategy Advisory Market Share?

The strategy advisory market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Services: Corporate Strategy, Business Model Transformation, Economic Policy, Mergers And Acquisitions, Organizational Strategy, Functional Strategy, Strategy And Operations, Digital Strategy

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

3) By End-User: IT And Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Corporate Strategy: Strategic Planning, Market Entry Strategies, Business Model Transformation

2) By Business Redesign: Revenue Model Innovation

3) By Economic Policy: Regulatory Impact Assessment, Economic Forecasting

4) By Mergers And Acquisitions: Due Diligence, Integration Planning

5) By Organizational Strategy: Change Management, Talent Management Strategies

6) By Functional Strategy: Marketing Strategy, Supply Chain Strategy

7) By Strategy And Operations: Performance Improvement, Operational Efficiency

8) By Digital Strategy: Digital Transformation, Technology Implementation Strategy

What Are The Regional Trends In The Strategy Advisory Market?

The Strategy Advisory Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region of the given year, poised for significant growth. It was closely followed by Western Europe, which held the second-largest share in the global strategy advisory market. The report provides coverage for a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

