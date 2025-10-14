UK Private Investigators

UK Private Investigators Launch International Initiative to Combat Romance Fraud

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK Private Investigators today announced a coordinated international response to the growing threat of romance fraud , expanding investigative services and partnerships to help victims recover funds, identify perpetrators, and prevent future crimes.Romance fraud has surged across borders in recent years, with criminals using social media and dating platforms to exploit emotional connections for financial gain. UK Private Investigators is scaling up cross-border investigations, working with international partners, digital forensics experts, and law enforcement to trace fraudulent networks and return stolen assets to victims. The firm also offers tailored support services, including evidence gathering, background checks , and liaison with banks and authorities.“Romance fraud devastates lives and often involves complex, transnational operations that are difficult to dismantle without specialist expertise,” said Timothy Burchell, Senior Investigator at UK Private Investigators. “By combining digital forensics, international contacts, and years of investigative experience, we can help victims find answers fast and pursue recovery options across jurisdictions.”The initiative focuses on three core areas: rapid response for victims reporting recent losses, advanced digital investigations to map and trace scam infrastructure, and preventative intelligence to spot emerging trends. Investigators use open-source intelligence, secure communication channels, and forensic analysis to verify identities, locate assets, and build cases that can support criminal and civil proceedings. The firm also provides victims with clear guidance on preserving evidence and navigating reporting processes in the UK and abroad.UK Private Investigators reports that many scams originate from organised groups operating across multiple countries, exploiting legal and jurisdictional gaps. The expanded service aims to bridge these gaps by leveraging an international network of trusted contacts, private-sector investigators, and legal advisors. This collaborative approach increases the chances of asset recovery and successful prosecution while reducing the emotional toll on victims who often feel isolated.In addition to direct investigative work, the company is launching public education efforts to raise awareness about common red flags in online relationships, safe communication practices, and steps to take if someone suspects they are being targeted. Free initial consultations are available to assess cases and recommend practical next steps, from evidence preservation to formal reporting and negotiation with financial institutions.About UK Private Investigators UK Private Investigators is a UK-based investigative firm specialising in financial fraud, digital investigations, and complex cross-border cases. The company offers discreet, professional services to individuals, families, and businesses, combining modern forensic tools with decades of investigative experience. For more information, visit www.ukprivateinvestigators.com

