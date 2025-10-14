Estonia Showcases ‘Digital Nation Blueprint’ at GITEX 2025

Contributing trusted systems that drive growth, resilience, and citizen-centric services

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estonia, long recognised as a pioneer of e-government and trusted online public services, will showcase its Digital Nation Blueprint at GITEX 2025, inviting Gulf nations and global innovators to explore proven models for technology-driven growth and citizen-centred governance.Led by H.E. Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs, the Estonian delegation brings together seven pioneering technology firms that reflect the breath of Estonia’s innovation ecosystem — from cybersecurity and data interoperability to AI, mobility, and secure communications.“Estonia and the UAE show there is no single path to success,” said Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta. “Estonia brings the experience of building a fully digital society with 100% of all public service online; the UAE brings scale, speed and the vision to apply innovation across every sector. Working together allows us to learn from one another and to translate capability into real outcomes for governments, businesses and citizens.”Shared Vision for GrowthThe rapid economic and societal advances made by Gulf nations - through national agendas such as We the UAE 2031 and Saudi Vision 2030 - mirror Estonia’s own innovation-led success story.Estonia’s participation at GITEX 2025 underscores its role as a partner in progress, demonstrating how collaboration between governments and technology ecosystems can accelerate diversification, improve public-service delivery, and strengthen national resilience.End-to-End ExpertiseEstonia’s strength lies in its ecosystem approach. Digital transformation requires more than a single innovation — it demands coordinated solutions spanning governance frameworks, secure infrastructure, and people-first service design.The seven companies featured in the Digital Nation Blueprint showcase this breadth of expertise:● Nortal – a global leader in e-government and enterprise transformation projects, contributing to the digitalization of Gulf countries for more than 15 years● CybExer Technologies – provider of national-level cyber-defence training platforms and AI-enabled resilience solutions.● FoxSec – developer of smart-building and IoT-security systems protecting critical infrastructure.● SelectZero – innovator in AI-driven automation for government and enterprise efficiency.● Bamboo Group – specialist in connected mobility and digital communications advancing smart-city strategies.● Omnicomm – supplier of fleet-management and telemetry solutions enhancing logistics and sustainability.● Dexatel – provider of encrypted communication platforms ensuring data privacy across public and private sectors.For Estonian companies, participating at GITEX represents a significant opportunity to engage with one of the most active markets for technology-driven businesses."The region is making impressive strides in digitalization, with a strong commitment to transforming public services. Opportunities abound in AI-driven services, automation, centralized digital portals, and secure digital identities. We're proud to support this journey toward a more efficient, innovative, and connected future,” commented Taavi Einaste, CEO of Nortal MEA, a company at the heart of many of the region’s digitization projects.Jaakko Jalkanen, VP of Marketing at CybExer, added: “We’re seeing strong momentum from the Gulf as governments look to build nationally owned capabilities and end-to-end systems. A major shift is their preparation for an era shaped by AI warfare, not only in terms of threat awareness but also by investing in active AI defence capabilities. This marks a decisive move from passive resilience towards proactive readiness.”Bilateral Capability BuildingEstonia’s approach aligns closely with the Gulf’s ambition to harness technologies for national growth. As a founding member of the Digital Nations (D5) and host of NATO’s Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, Estonia demonstrates that there are no barriers to global leadership. The deepening of regional partnerships also offers lessons in scale and coordination that are relevant to Estonia’s own next phase of development.The Estonian delegation invites regional leaders, partners and innovators to visit the Estonian Pavilion at GITEX 2025 and explore how proven, human-centred digital systems can enable the next chapter of Gulf progress.Meet Estonia at GITEX 2025 – Hall 1, Stand H1-C50.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.