Alona Shevtsova and the Sends Team Showcase British Fintech Innovation at Fintech Surge 2025 in Dubai

Sends showcases at Fintech Surge 2025 in Dubai Harbour — connecting and expanding across the MENA region

DUBAI, EMIRATE OF DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sends , a British payments service provider, participates in Fintech Surge 2025 as an exhibitor for the first time. The conference takes place from the 12th to the 15th of October at Dubai Harbour. The event, co-located with the Future Blockchain Summit , brings together the world’s most influential fintech leaders, investors, and policymakers to explore the future of digital finance and connect to share experiences.Fintech Surge 2025 is the MENA region’s premier fintech and blockchain exhibition, expected to attract 70,000+ global visitors across four days, 150+ exhibiting companies from over 70 countries and 200+ world-class speakers and thought leaders.“Dubai is a global hub — not only for fintech, but also for leading representatives of the blockchain industry, major banks, and investment funds. Fintech Surge 2025 is the perfect stage to showcase our vision, engage with forward-thinking leaders, and explore the fast-growing MENA region. Our team at Sends has been eagerly anticipating this incredible week in Dubai,” said Alona Shevtsova, CEO and Director of Sends.The event’s audience comprises 80% senior-level executives (C-suite, Directors, and Founders), offering an exceptional opportunity for strategic partnerships, business growth, and visibility in one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech hubs.Sends stand is located at Hall H1, Booth E11. The Company plans to demonstrate how digital finance in the British domain is transforming real-world industries. With fintech adoption in the Middle East growing by over 30% annually, Dubai continues to cement its reputation as a launchpad for innovation and regulatory progress. Experience exchange between the 2 major hubs is a must.For more information, visit sends.co or meet us at Fintech Surge 2025 – Hall H1, Booth E11.

