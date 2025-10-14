Alpha Ring Sets Stage for Growth with Appointment of Dr. Charles Gary as New U.S. CEO

Dr. Charles Gary

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Ring, the global leader in micro-fusion technology, has appointed Dr. Charles Gary as its new U.S. CEO.Dr. Gary brings over 30 years of experience leading advanced research and successfully translating breakthrough technologies into commercial products. He will assume responsibility for driving growth, strengthening partnerships, and steering the organization through its next phase of innovation and expansion.Prior to joining Alpha Ring, Dr. Gary served as a group leader at NASA and as CEO of Adelphi Technology, where he oversaw both cutting-edge research initiatives and the successful launch of technologies into the marketplace, bridging science and industry.Commenting on the appointment, Co-Chairman of Alpha Ring International, Peter Liu said:“We are delighted to welcome Charles to head up Alpha Ring’s U.S. operations. His wealth of leadership experience in advanced research and industry will be instrumental in achieving Alpha Ring’s strategic growth plans over the next five years.”Charles Gary, Alpha Ring’s U.S. CEO added:“I am honored to take on this role. It is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with the team to build on its strong foundations and expand its reach.“I share Alpha Ring’s passion for achieving commercial fusion – limitless clean energy – and I am excited to play a part in driving forward this ambition.”Before joining Adelphi Technology, Dr. Gary managed the Information Physics Group at the NASA Ames Research Center. He has a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University, an MBA from Heriot Watt University, 11 patents and more than 100 scientific publications.

