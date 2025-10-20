Military Communication Market to Reach $49.23 Billion by 2029 with 5.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Military Communication Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Military Communication Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a robust expansion of the military communication market. The market value is predicted to rise from $37.62 billion in 2024 to an estimated $39.67 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The surge witnessed in the past can be ascribed to heightened geopolitical tensions, modernization drives, altering threat scenarios, interoperability demands, and an upswing in military operations and deployments.

The size of the military communication market is projected to witness significant expansion in the coming years, reaching $49.23 billion by 2029, expanding at a 5.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The expected growth during this forecast period is linked to various factors including cybersecurity threats, developments in satellite communications, fast-paced technological innovations, and allocation of budgets. Major anticipated trends for this period include the heightened utilization of unmanned systems, the use of cognitive radio technology, robust communication infrastructure, secure tactical data links, and a focus on communication with a low probability of intercept (LPI).

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Military Communication Market?

The escalating monetary input in military sectors is predicted to boost the progression of the military communication market in the future. This monetary put into the military caters to the construction and maintenance of armed forces or similar requirements for defense. Funding directed towards military use typically covers ongoing or new operations, remuneration of personnel and training expenses, upkeep of buildings and communication infrastructures, and the development and purchase of advanced technology for vehicles, equipment, and weaponry. Consequently, these surging military investments will encourage the expansion of the military communication market. For instance, The House of Commons, a government entity in the UK, reported in April 2023 that in 2021, the UK allocated $57.69 billion to its military sector, a rise of $4.52 billion compared to the previous year. Hence, this increased military investment is a significant driver for the growth of the military communication market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Military Communication Market?

Major players in the Military Communication Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BAE Systems PLC

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• RTX Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Aselsan A.Ş

• Thales Group

• Harris Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Israel Aerospace Industries

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Military Communication Market In The Globe?

Technological innovations are a rising trend noticed in the military communication sector. A number of significant companies involved in the military communication sector are making use of cutting-edge technologies for maintaining their market stance. For example, in March 2023, a new airborne software-defined radio (SDR) was launched by Israel Aerospace Industries, an Israeli aero-defense firm. In a software-defined radio (SDR) communication setup, software carries out the modulation and demodulation of radio signals. This radio aligns with a broad array of existing military and commercial radios and functions on very high frequency (VHF), ultra-high frequency (UHF), and L-band frequency ranges.

How Is The Military Communication Market Segmented?

The military communication market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Military Satcom Systems, Military Radio Systems, Military Security Systems, Communication Management Systems

2) By Communication Type: Airborne Communications, Air-Ground Communications, Underwater Communications, Ground Based Communications, Shipborne Communications

3) By Application: Command And Control, Routine Operations, Situational Awareness, Other Applications

4) By End User: Land Forces, Naval Forces, Air Forces

Subsegments:

1) By Military Satcom Systems: Satellite Communication Terminals, Satellite Network Management Systems, Ground Control Stations, Mobile Satellite Systems

2) By Military Radio Systems: Tactical Radios, VHF/UHF Radios, Software-Defined Radios (SDR), HF Radios

3) By Military Security Systems: Secure Communication Devices, Encryption Systems, Access Control Systems, Intrusion Detection Systems

4) By Communication Management Systems: Command And Control Systems, Network Management Systems, Incident Management Systems, Communication Planning Tools

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Military Communication Market?

In the 2025 Global Military Communication Market Report, North America led all other regions in market size for the year 2024 and is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the period forecast. The comprehensive market report included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

