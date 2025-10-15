DUOONE OLED SPAN/FOLD: Multiplayer Gaming, Dual Fun & Work

Multiple Gaming Modes. Dual Inputs. Dual OLED Touchscreens. Double the Fun—for both multiplayer gaming and work

Redefines the Future of Gaming and Productivity — Dual-Screen Innovation Meets OLED Brilliance

With DUOONE OLED SPAN/FOLD, multiplayer and head-to-head gamers can relive classics and discover new adventures—whether tabletop, board, or video games—on lifelike dual OLED screens for endless fun.” — InnLead

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at InnLead is proud to announce the launch of 🎨 DUOONE OLED SPAN/FOLD , the world’s first dual-screen OLED gaming platform that blends the timeless joy of board games with the boundless possibilities of modern digital play. Now live on Kickstarter , DUOONE OLED is setting a new standard for how players connect, compete, and create—anytime, anywhere.🚀Transforming How You Play, Work, and ConnectDUOONE OLED SPAN/FOLD is not just another display—it’s a revolutionary dual-screen platform designed for gaming, creativity, and collaboration. With two vivid OLED touchscreens and a flexible span-or-fold design, DUOONE brings immersive, shared experiences to life in ways traditional monitors simply can’t.Whether it’s classic board games like Catan and Ticket to Ride, head-to-head duels in Chess.com, or party favorites like Jackbox Games and Among Us, DUOONE delivers unmatched visual fidelity and social connection. Its portability and 360° foldable design make it the perfect companion for gaming at home, cafés, pubs, or on the go.“We created DUOONE OLED to bridge the worlds of physical and digital gaming,” said the InnLead team. “It’s more than just a screen—it’s a way to bring people together through interactive, shared experiences.”🎯Revolutionary Features that Redefine Dual-Screen Gaming🎨Dual OLED Displays — Experience vivid colors, deep contrast, and lifelike clarity on two ultra-responsive touchscreens.🔄360° Foldable Design (FOLD Model) — Adjust freely for work, play, or creative projects with tent, flat, and book modes.🖥️Multi-Mode Versatility — Switch between Clone, Expansion, Sequence, and Standalone modes for any task or game type.💼 Ultra-Portable Power — Weighing just 2.3 lbs (1.05 kg), DUOONE travels effortlessly between home, work, and play.⚡Lightning Performance — 1ms response time ensures ultra-smooth gaming and lag-free visuals.🔌Plug-and-Play Simplicity — Connect to PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Android, and more within seconds.🎮Endless Gaming — Relive Classics, Explore New Adventures, all enjoy versatile duelplay or multiplayer display modes.🕹️A Platform for Every Type of PlayerDUOONE OLED SPAN/FOLD is designed for all gaming genres and playstyles:🎲 Board & Tabletop Games — Rediscover classics like Monopoly, Catan, and Clue with dual-screen interactivity.🆚 Duel & Versus Games — Engage in intense head-to-head battles with individual displays for each player.🎮 Mobile & Console Gaming — Connect your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or smartphone for a cinematic portable experience.🤝 Multiplayer & Party Games — Perfect for co-op sessions and social gatherings, transforming any setting into a hub of fun.📚 Book & Work Modes — Fold the screens for reading, note-taking, or multitasking—ideal for students, creatives, and professionals.Designed for Every SpaceFrom cafés and dorms to campsites and creative studios, DUOONE’s dual-screen design adapts seamlessly to any environment. Its versatility transforms downtime into memorable gaming sessions, workstations into collaboration hubs, and every gathering into a celebration of connection.🌟Why DUOONE Outshines the RestUnlike other portable monitors or digital tables, DUOONE OLED SPAN/FOLD delivers:🖱️True Dual Input + Dual Touchscreen Operation🌈Superior OLED Image Quality🧳Unmatched Portability and Flexibility🎲Dedicated Board & Tabletop Game Compatibility🤼‍♀️Multiplayer, Each in Their Own Orientation💼All-in-One Design for Work and PlayWith DUOONE OLED SPAN/FOLD, you’re not just buying a screen—you’re investing in a new way to experience digital entertainment and productivity.🔥AvailabilityThe DUOONE OLED SPAN/FOLD is now live on Kickstarter:Shipping worldwide after the campaign concludes. Backers can expect flexible shipping options via FedEx, DHL, UPS, EMS, or 4PX.About InnLeadInnLead is an innovation-driven tech company passionate about creating tools that connect people through technology. From gaming to productivity, InnLead designs products that inspire creativity, collaboration, and joy across every digital experience.Media Contact:📩 launch@innlead.shop📍 Sydney, AU

🔥Ultimate Dual Screen: DUOONE OLED SPAN/FOLD Super Early Bird Open

