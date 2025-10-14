Aeras Aviation Accelerates U.S. Growth with Strong Client Uptake, Revenue Gains, and Expanded Service Portfolio

Demetrios Bradshaw - CEO at Aeras Aviation

Aeras Aviation accelerates U.S. growth with record client uptake, strategic asset deals, new leadership hires, and expanded lifecycle service programs.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeras Aviation , a rapidly expanding leader in aviation asset management and aftermarket solutions, has reported strong performance in the United States following its 2024 expansion, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global growth strategy.Since establishing a dedicated U.S. base, Aeras has enhanced operational efficiency by up to 100%, dramatically improving logistics turnaround times (TAT). This increase in speed and responsiveness has been welcomed by both U.S. and international airline customers, many of whom have visited Aeras’ U.S. warehouse to see first-hand the company’s growing local capabilities.Client confidence and trust have been further reinforced by the company’s ability to support existing global partners with a stronger regional presence, while also welcoming new U.S.-based customers into its portfolio.Revenue Growth Driven by Strategic Asset TransactionsThe U.S. expansion has also been a catalyst for revenue growth. Aeras has completed several strategic asset-based transactions, including the acquisition of CF6, CFM and V2500-A5 assets, thereby reinforcing its presence in the North American market and broadening its lifecycle service offerings.Investment in Talent and LeadershipTo support this growth, Aeras has invested heavily in building a strong local and global team. In the U.S., the company has appointed senior leaders, including:- Todd Jensen, EVP Strategy & Growth- Victor Lopez, EVP Operations- Donald Findeson, Director Product Line & Technical Services- Monica Mohammed, Sales ManagerIn the UK, the team has also expanded with hires such as Mark Healey, Director of Repairs, supporting Aeras’ Cardiff operations. These appointments underscore the company’s long-term commitment to enhancing its leadership, customer support, and technical capabilities globally.Expanding Service Offerings to Meet Market DemandAeras’ U.S. base has enabled the company to expand the rollout of its Consignment, Harvest, and Exchange Programs - services that offer airlines, lessors, and MROs greater flexibility and cost efficiency at a time of heightened industry pressures. The programs have been well received by customers seeking smarter ways to maximize asset value while reducing costs."Our U.S. expansion was never just about geography, it was about getting closer to our customers, responding faster, and delivering measurable value," said Demetrios Bradshaw , CEO of Aeras Aviation. "Over the past year, we’ve proven that local presence accelerates turnaround times, deepens trust, and unlocks opportunities to innovate alongside our partners."In addition to these achievements, Aeras has recently secured a major consignment program with a leading global logistics provider, further underscoring its growing credibility in the U.S. market.About Aeras AviationAeras Aviation is a global aviation asset management company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with operations in the United Kingdom and the United States. Founded in 2017, Aeras specializes in the acquisition, trading, and lifecycle management of commercial aircraft engines and components. The company partners with global airlines, MROs, and leasing firms to deliver end-to-end solutions that optimize value, maximize asset life, and support circular economy principles. With a growing international footprint and a strong commitment to sustainability and operational excellence, Aeras is redefining the future of the aviation aftermarket through innovation and strategic global expansion.For more information, visit www.aerasaviation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.