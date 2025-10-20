Edible Films And Coatings Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Edible Films And Coatings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Edible Films And Coatings Market Through 2025?

Recent years have seen a robust growth in the market size of edible films and coatings. The market, which was valued at $3.44 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $3.65 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth witnessed in the historic period can be credited to factors such as the rise in food preservation and shelf-life extension, consumer preference for natural and sustainable packaging, reduction in food wastage, adherence to regulatory compliance and food safety measures, and heightened environmental consciousness.

Expectations are set for a robust expansion of the edible films and coatings market in the upcoming years. The market size is projected to proliferate to $5.3 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Factors contributing to this remarkable growth include the rise in plant-based and vegan edible coatings, amplified focus on food security and traceability, escalated usage of functional ingredients in edible coatings, pressing requirement for cost efficiency, and the evolution of emerging markets. Future trends accentuating this growth include technological evolution in food packaging, collaboration and research within the industry, the advent of novel edible packaging materials, the integration of smart packaging and QR codes, and the prominence of clean label and transparent packaging.

Download a free sample of the edible films and coatings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6955&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Edible Films And Coatings Market?

The global rise in fruit and vegetable sales is anticipated to spur the edible films and coatings market's expansion. Fruits and vegetables, which are plant-derived food sources, use edible films and coatings for packaging due to their ability to extend shelf life and their environmental friendliness. FreshPlaza, a media platform for the fresh produce industry based in the Netherlands, reports that organic fresh produce sales hit $2.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022, marking a 4% rise from past years. This worldwide boost in fruit and vegetable sales is propelling the growth of the edible film and coating market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Edible Films And Coatings Market?

Major players in the Edible Films And Coatings include:

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Döhler GmbH

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Cargill Inc.

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Watson Inc.

• Kerry Group plc

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• JRF Technology LLC

What Are The Top Trends In The Edible Films And Coatings Industry?

Key players within the edible films and coatings market are channeling their efforts towards the creation of pioneering solutions, such as plant-based edible coverings, to advance food storage methods, lengthen the lifespan of products, and to serve the growing customer demand for healthier and sustainable packaging alternatives. These innovative plant-derived coverings are thin layers used on food items to offer various advantages. For example, Apeel Sciences, an agricultural service provider from India, unveiled a plant-based edible covering named Apeel or Edipeel, specifically for ASDA and Tesco supermarkets in the UK in February 2022. The unique covering is composed of lipids and glycerolipids extracted from fruits and vegetables. It forms a delicate barrier that prolongs the freshness of produce by reducing water loss and providing resistance to oxidation. This artistic step aims to address food wastage, with Tesco forecasting approximately 400,000 tons of fruit are thrown out yearly because of decay. The covering will be tested on produce for instance Jaffa oranges, and lemons in a few select stores, keeping an intent to gather customer experience to evaluate its impact on the flavor and quality of the product.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Edible Films And Coatings Market

The edible films and coatingsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ingredient Type: Protein, Polysaccharides, Lipids, Composites

2) By Application: Dairy products, Bakery and Confectionery, Fruits and Vegetables, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals

Subsegments:

1) By Protein: Casein-based Films, Whey Protein-based Films, Soy Protein-based Films

2) By Polysaccharides: Starch-based Films, Cellulose-based Films, Pectin-based Films, Alginate-based Films

3) By Lipids: Fatty Acid-based Films, Wax-based Coatings, Lecithin-based Coatings

4) By Composites: Protein-Polysaccharide Composites, Lipid-Polysaccharide Composites, Multi-layered Edible Films and Coatings

View the full edible films and coatings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edible-films-and-coatings-global-market-report

Global Edible Films And Coatings Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for edible films and coatings. Predictions indicate that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in this market throughout the forecast period. The market report for edible films and coatings encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Edible Films And Coatings Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Polyimide Films And Tapes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyimide-films-and-tapes-global-market-report

Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-films-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.