Top 10 Meat Packaging Companies Driving a USD 85.49 Billion Market with 6.49% CAGR by 2032

Global Meat Packaging market, USD 51.95B in 2024 to USD 85.49B by 2032 at 6.49% CAGR; Asia Pacific 40.76%, U.S. ~USD 14.02B by 2032.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global meat packaging market was valued at USD 51.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase from USD 55.04 billion in 2025 to USD 85.49 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period. In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market, accounting for 40.76% of the share. The U.S. meat packaging market is also projected to expand significantly, reaching approximately USD 14.02 billion by 2032, driven by innovations in smart and active packaging technologies.The market encompasses various packaging technologies, including Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), thermoforming, flexible films, and trays. These technologies are designed to meet specific requirements based on meat type, storage conditions, and transportation needs.Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fresh-meat-packaging-market-108079 Top 10 Key Companies in the Fresh Meat Packaging Market1. Amcor plcAmcor is a global leader in packaging solutions, offering a wide range of products for the food, beverage, medical, and pharmaceutical industries. The company provides innovative packaging solutions for fresh meat, including high-barrier films, vacuum skin packaging, and modified atmosphere packaging. Amcor's commitment to sustainability is evident in its efforts to develop recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials.2. Berry Global Inc.Berry Global is a leading manufacturer of plastic packaging products, serving various markets, including food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of packaging solutions for fresh meat, such as thermoformed trays, flexible films, and vacuum pouches. Berry Global focuses on innovation and sustainability to meet the evolving needs of the meat packaging industry.3. Sealed Air CorporationSealed Air is renowned for its Cryovacbrand, which provides packaging solutions that extend the shelf life of fresh meat products. The company's offerings include vacuum skin packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, and shrink bags. Sealed Air emphasizes food safety and sustainability in its packaging solutions, aiming to reduce food waste and improve the efficiency of the supply chain.4. Mondi GroupMondi is an international packaging and paper group that offers sustainable packaging solutions for various industries, including food and beverage. The company provides paper-based and plastic-based packaging for fresh meat, focusing on reducing environmental impact through recyclable and biodegradable materials. Mondi's innovations include functional barrier papers and monomaterial barrier pouches.5. CoverisCoveris is a global packaging company that offers a wide range of packaging solutions for food, beverage, and other industries. The company provides packaging solutions for fresh meat, including vacuum skin packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, and flexible films. Coveris focuses on innovation and sustainability to meet the needs of the meat packaging market.6. Winpak Ltd.Winpak is a leading manufacturer of packaging materials and packaging machines for the food and medical industries. The company offers packaging solutions for fresh meat, such as thermoformed trays, vacuum pouches, and modified atmosphere packaging. Winpak emphasizes quality and innovation in its product offerings.7. Bolloré GroupBolloré Group is a multinational corporation that provides packaging solutions for various industries, including food and beverage. The company offers packaging materials for fresh meat, focusing on sustainability and innovation. Bolloré's packaging solutions aim to extend the shelf life of meat products while reducing environmental impact.8. Sonoco Products CompanySonoco is a global provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and packaging supply chain services. The company offers packaging solutions for fresh meat, including flexible films and rigid containers. Sonoco focuses on innovation and sustainability to meet the evolving needs of the meat packaging industry.9. Stora EnsoStora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper. The company offers sustainable packaging solutions for fresh meat, focusing on paper-based materials that are recyclable and biodegradable. Stora Enso's innovations aim to reduce the environmental impact of meat packaging.10. Trivium PackagingTrivium Packaging is a global supplier of sustainable metal packaging for various industries, including food and beverage. The company offers packaging solutions for fresh meat, focusing on sustainability and innovation. Trivium's packaging solutions aim to extend the shelf life of meat products while reducing environmental impact.Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fresh-meat-packaging-market-108079 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)1. What is the projected growth of the global fresh meat packaging market?The market is expected to grow from USD 51.95 billion in 2024 to USD 85.49 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.49%.2. Which region dominates the fresh meat packaging market?Asia Pacific leads the market, with high meat consumption, urbanization, and population growth driving demand for advanced packaging solutions.3. What are the major technologies used in fresh meat packaging?The primary technologies include Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), thermoforming, flexible films, and tray packaging.4. How is sustainability influencing the fresh meat packaging market?Companies are adopting recyclable, biodegradable, and lightweight materials to reduce environmental impact, meeting both regulatory requirements and consumer preferences.5. Which companies are the top players in the fresh meat packaging industry?Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Coveris, Winpak Ltd., Bolloré Group, Sonoco Products Company, Stora Enso, and Trivium Packaging are recognized as leading innovators in fresh meat packaging solutions.6. How is smart packaging changing the market?Active and intelligent packaging technologies provide freshness indicators, moisture control, and temperature monitoring, enhancing safety, transparency, and shelf life.7. What are the key factors driving market growth?Rising meat consumption, focus on food safety, technological innovations in packaging, and increasing demand for sustainable and convenient solutions are the primary growth drivers.

