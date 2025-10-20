Military Exoskeleton Market to Reach USD $2 Billion by 2029 at 12.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Military Exoskeleton Market In 2025?

In the last few years, the size of the military exoskeleton market has expanded quickly. There's an expected increase from $1.09 billion in 2024 to $1.24 billion in 2025, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The notable expansion in the past has been credited to initial applications in the military, changes in warfare strategy, initiatives related to military rehabilitation and advances in engineering and materials, and an escalation in defense spending.

In the coming years, the military exoskeleton market is poised for considerable expansion, with projections showing growth to $2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.7%. The predicted growth during the forecast period is primarily due to a range of influential factors; this includes the rise in military applications, advancements in materials and design, the potential for customization and adaptability, the escalating demand for medical rehabilitation, and global military modernization initiatives. Key trends anticipated throughout the forecast period encompass enhanced performance of soldiers, support for medical rehabilitation, elevation in investment for research and development, the trend towards miniaturization and portability, the integration of artificial intelligence and sensors, as well as specialized applications.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Military Exoskeleton Market?

An increase in terrorist activities and disputes across borders is predicted to spur the growth of the military exoskeleton market. Terrorism is strategically about using violence or threats to instill fear or force among civilians to achieve political, religious, or ideological goals. Cross-border disputes involve legal issues or conflicts that occur between individuals or organizations from separate nations. Military exoskeletons enhance the physical capabilities of the soldiers, such as strength, agility and resilience, thereby heightening their readiness to counter terrorist threats. As per The Institute for Economics and Peace, an Australia-based global think tank, in February 2024, terrorist attacks grown more fatal in 2023 with an average of 2.5 deaths per attack, an increase from 1.6 in 2022. Consequently, the spike in terrorist activities and cross-border disputes is fueling the growth of the military exoskeleton market in the future.

Who Are The Key Players In The Military Exoskeleton Industry?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Military Exoskeleton Industry?

The emergence of lightweight exoskeletons is a significant trend gaining traction in the military exoskeleton market. To maintain their market position, companies in this sector are introducing new iterations of these lightweight exoskeletons. For instance, in April 2023, Comau Robotics, a company based in Italy specializing in automation, unveiled their Mate-XT—a wearable exoskeleton suited for industrial, non-industrial, and open-air settings. The exoskeleton boasts a lightweight carbon fiber body, a user-friendly control system, and resistance to water, dust, UV light, and temperature. Additionally, it can be easily adjusted to match almost any body type.

What Segments Are Covered In The Military Exoskeleton Market Report?

The military exoskeleton market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Full-body Exoskeleton, Partial-body Exoskeleton

2) By Power: Active Exoskeleton, Passive Exoskeleton

3) By Operation: Battery-powered, Cable-powered

4) By Application: Physical Augmentation, Human-machine Interface, Human-computer Interface

Subsegments:

1) By Full-body Exoskeleton: Powered Full-body Exoskeletons, Passive Full-Body Exoskeletons, Rehabilitation Full-body Exoskeletons, Load-Carrying Full-body Exoskeletons

2) By Partial-Body Exoskeleton: Lower-Limb Exoskeletons, Upper-Limb Exoskeletons, Exoskeletons For Specific Tasks, Hybrid Exoskeletons

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Military Exoskeleton Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe dominated the military exoskeleton market as the largest region. However, in the Military Exoskeleton Global Market Report 2025, North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth. The report includes several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

