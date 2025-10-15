Smart Water Metering Market to Reach $8.05 Billion by 2029 with 12.8% CAGR

Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Smart Water Metering Market Size And Growth?

The market size for smart water metering has seen a swift expansion in the last few years. The market is projected to increase from $4.41 billion in 2024 to $4.97 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past include older infrastructure, heightened consumer consciousness, commitment to environmental sustainability, increased interest in utilizing data analytics, and governmental regulations.

The market size for smart water metering is predicted to witness accelerated expansion in the coming years, hitting $8.05 billion by 2029 at an impressive compound annual growth rate of 12.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period comprise smart city projects, remote supervising, cloud-based computing, mobile applications, and issues related to cybersecurity. Key trends observed during the same period are cutting-edge sensor technologies, the use of blockchain for water management, edge computing, subscription-based business models, and the integration of smart homes.

Download a free sample of the smart water metering market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8099&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Smart Water Metering Market?

The surge in urbanization is projected to fuel the expansion of the smart water metering market in the future. Urbanization implies the growing density of inhabitants in city areas, accompanied by the expansion of cities and towns, which necessitates sociological, economic, and infrastructural evolution. Smart water metering boosts urbanization by supplying instantaneous data on water usage, facilitating effective resource administration, curtailing water squandering, enabling proactive upkeep of infrastructure, and endorsing sustainable urban design programs, thus helping to construct resilient and environmentally conscious urban areas. As an example, as per the United States Department of Commerce in January 2022, a department in the U.S., the population in 2022 was 332,403,650, reflecting an increase of 0.21% in population from the previous year. Hence, the escalating urbanization is acting as a catalyst for the expansion of the smart water metering market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Smart Water Metering Market?

Major players in the Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Diehl Stiftung & Co KG

• Itron Inc.

• Landis+Gyr Group AG

• Aclara Technologies LLC

• Badger Meter Inc.

• Kamstrup A/S

• Arad Group

• Apator SA

• Zenner International GmbH & Co KG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Smart Water Metering Market?

Partnerships are a pivotal trend in the smart water metering industry. The main players in this sector are concentrating on forming strategic alliances to offer comprehensive infrastructure for water utilities, maintaining their market standing. As an example, in October 2023, Suez, a company based in France that offers environmental management solutions, allied with Vodafone Business, a telecommunications provider from the UK. The purpose of their partnership is to utilize Wize technology and NB-IoT to provide wide-ranging coverage for smart water meters in the UK, delivering a cost-effective, supplier-neutral Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). This collaboration is focused on streamlining data sets, transmissions, and removing the necessity for several systems. This furthers innovation in the smart water metering market by enabling a low-cost and easy-to-implement smart metering infrastructure, ultimately improving water conservation and boosting operational efficiency for water companies.

How Is The Smart Water Metering Market Segmented?

The smart water metering market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Meter Type: Ultrasonic Meter, Electromagnetic Meter, Mechanical Meter

2) By Component: Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Communications, Meters And Accessories

3) By Technology: Automatic Meter Reading, Advanced Meter Infrastructure

4) By Application: Residential, Water Utilities, Industrial, Agricultural

Subsegments:

1) By Ultrasonic Meter: Clamp-On Ultrasonic Meters, In-Line Ultrasonic Meters

2) By Electromagnetic Meter: Inline Electromagnetic Flow Meters, Insertion Electromagnetic Flow Meters

3) By Mechanical Meter: Positive Displacement Meters, Turbine Meters, Vortex Meters

View the full smart water metering market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-water-metering-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Smart Water Metering Market?

In the 2025 Smart Water Metering Global Market Report, North America emerged as the most substantial market in 2024. However, it is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will record the highest growth rate within the forecast period. The report provides information on the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Water Metering Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-weapons-global-market-report

Smart Weapons Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-weapons-technology-global-market-report

Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-wearables-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.