Male Toiletries Market to Reach US $36.54 Billion by 2029

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Male Toiletries Market?

The industry for male grooming products has seen consistent growth over the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $27.6 billion in 2024 to $28.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the rise of online shopping, changes in social conventions related to gender, influence of media and advertisement, evolving lifestyles and heightened disposable income.

The market size for male toiletries is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $36.54 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the forecast period could be due to several factors such as individualized grooming, an increase in men's skincare consciousness, digital subscription services, organic and natural ingredients, as well as the aging male demographic. The forecast period will likely see trends such as toiletries designed for travel, products promoting sustainability and environmental friendliness, items that don't specify a gender, products infused with CBD, and intelligent grooming tools.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Male Toiletries Global Market Growth?

The global increase in population is predicted to fuel the expansion of the male toiletries market. Male toiletries are goods men utilize to uphold their personal cleanliness, which include oils, shampoos, deodorants, conditioners, soaps, face washes, hair gels, lotions, balms, perfumes, shaving creams, and razors. As an example, the World Population Prospects 2022 report by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, a UK-based institution that strives for social, economic, and environmental goals, forecasts that the global population will hit 8.0 billion in mid-November 2022, which is a significant increase from the 2.5 billion estimate in 1950. It added 1 billion since 2010 and 2 billion since 1998. In 2022, Eastern and South-Eastern Asia (with 2.3 billion people equating to 29%) and Central and Southern Asia (2.1 billion) or 26% are the regions with the highest population. Consequently, this surge in population is projected to stimulate the growth of the male toiletries market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Male Toiletries Market?

Major players in the Male Toiletries include:

• Beiersdorf AG

• L'Oréal S.A.

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Shiseido Company Limited

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Coty Inc.

• Molton Brown Limited

• Vi-John Group

• Unilever plc

• Edgewell Personal Care

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Male Toiletries Industry?

Leading corporations in the male toiletries market are strategically focusing on launching men's grooming items to broaden their range of products. The term ""Men's grooming products"" encompasses a vast selection of personal care commodities, explicitly created for men to enhance their looks, cleanliness, and grooming. This strategy is designed to redefine how men groom themselves by encouraging inclusive and innovative self-care rituals. For example, in April 2024, Piramal Pharma Limited, a company based in India, introduced BOHEM, a line of personal grooming products for men. The lineup includes products like a hair removal spray, beard growth oil, and underarm roll-on. BOHEM has plans to extend its product range to feature face washes, serums, and shower gels, thereby acknowledging and catering to the varied needs of today's men. This extension highlights the brand's dedication to offering all-encompassing grooming solutions.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Male Toiletries Market Report?

The male toiletriesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Deodorants, Haircare Products, Skincare Products, Shower Products

2) By Type: Mass Products, Premium Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Deodorants: Roll-On Deodorants, Spray Deodorants, Stick Deodorants, Natural Or Organic Deodorants

2) By Haircare Products: Shampoos, Conditioners, Hair Styling Products, Hair Treatments

3) By Skincare Products: Facial Cleansers, Moisturizers, Sunscreens, Shaving Products

4) By Shower Products: Body Wash, Bar Soap, Shower Gels, Exfoliating Scrubs

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Male Toiletries Industry?

In 2024, North America held the top spot for the highest market share in male toiletries. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth during the projected period. The male toiletries market report incorporates data from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

