Magic Hour Launches Advanced Lip Sync Video Tool With 4K Resolution and Pro Mode

Browser-based AI video platform introduces Standard and Pro lip sync modes for high-fidelity, realistic video creation

Lip sync has been one of the most requested features from our users since we launched. Consumers and professional filmmakers alike value realistic lip sync, so we launched 3 modes for every user type.” — Runbo Li, Co-founder and CEO, Magic Hour

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magic Hour launched lip sync today with three modes: Lite, Standard, and Pro. All support up to 4K resolution and deliver realistic, high-fidelity synchronization.

Lip sync was the most requested feature from Magic Hour users. The tool lets anyone sync audio to video directly in their browser, no post-production software or VFX budget required.

"Lip sync was our most requested feature," said Runbo Li, Co-founder and CEO of Magic Hour. "We didn't just ship it—we built Standard and Pro modes with 4K support and state-of-the-art accuracy. Professional results, no post-production required."

The feature works for multiple use cases: dubbing videos for international audiences, creating sports highlight reels with commentary, or producing localized marketing content. Standard mode offers fast results for everyday projects, while Pro mode delivers maximum accuracy for professional work. Lite is free and accessible to all users.

Magic Hour's lip sync tool joins the platform's suite of AI video and image creation tools, including face swap video, image to video AI, video to video AI, AI headshot generator, and AI image generation. Everything runs in the browser, no downloads or installations needed.

The company has built a following among creators, marketers, and sports teams who need fast, reliable AI video tools. Magic Hour's video-to-video feature went viral on TikTok and Instagram after users started remixing sports highlights with fictional worlds like Minecraft and Game of Thrones.

Key features:

- 4K resolution support

- Three performance modes: Lite, Standard, and Pro

- Browser-based - works on any device

- Realistic mouth movements and facial expressions

- API access for developers

The lip sync feature is available now at https://magichour.ai/products/lip-sync. Magic Hour offers a free tier for users to test the technology at https://magichour.ai/products/lip-sync

For more information, visit https://magichour.ai.

About Magic Hour

Magic Hour is an AI video creation platform that enables anyone to generate and edit videos and images directly in their browser. The platform offers fast, reliable tools and APIs for face swap, lip sync, image-to-video, video-to-video, AI headshots, and image generation. Used by creators, marketers, and teams for social content, sports highlights, and experiential activations, Magic Hour makes professional-quality AI video creation accessible to everyone. Learn more at https://magichour.ai.

