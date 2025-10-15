Personalized Gifts Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 8.2% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Personalized Gifts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Personalized Gifts Market?

In recent times, there has been robust growth in the personalized gifts market. It's predicted to rise from a market size of $28.47 billion in 2024 to $30.79 billion in 2025, presenting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The factors that influenced the growth in the historic periods include a heightened demand for unique and customized products, advancements in personalization technology, an increasing preference among consumers for personalized experiences and the broadening scope of e-commerce platforms.

The market for personalized gifts is projected to experience significant expansion over the coming years, with the market size forecasted to reach $42.25 billion by 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors such as increased disposable income, the impact of social media trends, the rising demand for personalized gifts, and the growing use of data analytics in targeted marketing contribute to this projected growth. Key trends anticipated for the forecast period include apparel, increasing popularity of customized home decor, expansion in tailor-made jewelry, growing demand for custom tech devices, increase in customized beauty and skincare items, personalized food and beverage products, and tailor-made printed stationery.

Download a free sample of the personalized gifts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16146&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Personalized Gifts Market?

The inclination towards gifting during the festive season is predicted to boost the expansion of the personalized gift market in the future. The exchange of mindful presents on holidays or for special occasions defines festive season gifting. Enhanced consumer attitude, improved disposable incomes, and the escalating trend of exchanging personal and significant presents contribute to festive season gifting. Personalized presents gain favor during festive times as they inspire sentimental value and establish enduring memories that align with the celebratory and benevolent spirit hallmarking holiday gifting customs. As an illustration, a survey conducted by the US-based retail trade association, the National Retail Federation, of 8,103 adult consumers in October 2023, revealed that winter holiday participants anticipate spending an average of $875 on seasonal paraphernalia, an increase of $42 from 2022, with $620 set aside for presents. Hence, the escalating interest in festive season gifting will energize the expansion of the personalized gift market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Personalized Gifts Market?

Major players in the Personalized Gifts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc

• Hallmark Cards Inc.

• Pandora A/S

• Swarovski AG

• Michael Kors Holdings Limited

• Tiffany and Company

• Etsy Inc.

• American Greetings Corporation

• Shutterfly Inc.

• Kate Spade New York

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Personalized Gifts Industry?

Key players in the personalized gifts sector are giving priority to the development of innovative personalized experience solutions such as AI-powered gift suggestion services as a way to not only enhance the consumer's experience but also boost sales. AI-based customized gift suggestions utilize data analysis and machine learning models to propose unique and thoughtful presents that accord with a person's tastes and hobbies. For instance, during January 2024, Etsy Inc., a firm in the US that trades innovative and unique merchandise, introduced Gift Mode. This is a gift suggestion service based on AI created to compile personalized gift ideas that align with the recipient's hobbies. This service merges human curation and machine learning to present gift alternatives suitable for over 200 recipient personas. Gift Mode enables users to give information concerning the recipient and the event and formulates tailored gift proposals. Furthermore, users have the option to design a gift teaser inclusive of a note, tracking details, and a preview of the gift or choose to keep the gift as a surprise.

What Segments Are Covered In The Personalized Gifts Market Report?

The personalized giftsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Personalized Clothing, Chocolate Platters, Personalized Accessories, Personalized Diaries, Desk Accessories, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By End-User: Women, Unisex, Kids, Men

Subsegments:

1) By Personalized Clothing: Customized T-shirts, Personalized Hoodies, Custom Sweaters, Personalized Caps, Customized Socks

2) By Chocolate Platters: Customized Chocolate Boxes, Personalized Chocolate Bars, Chocolate Baskets, Chocolate Gift Sets

3) By Personalized Accessories: Customized Jewelry (Necklaces, Bracelets, Rings), Personalized Watches, Custom Bags And Purses, Personalized Keychains, Personalized Wallets

4) By Personalized Diaries: Custom Leather Diaries, Personalized Notebooks, Customized Planners, Personalized Journals

5) By Desk Accessories: Custom Pen Stands, Personalized Mouse Pads, Customized Desk Organizers, Personalized Calendars, Personalized Desk Nameplates

6) By Other Types: Personalized Mugs, Custom Photo Frames, Personalized Home Décor, Custom Phone Cases, Personalized Stationery Sets

View the full personalized gifts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-gifts-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Personalized Gifts Market?

For the year 2024, Europe was atop the leaderboard in the Personalized Gifts Global Market Report 2025. It is predicted that North America will undergo rapid growth over the projected timeframe. The report includes details on diverse regions which are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Personalized Gifts Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Personalized Lasik Surgery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-lasik-surgery-global-market-report

Personalized Learning Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-learning-global-market-report

Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-medicine-biomarkers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.