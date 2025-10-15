Airport Quick Service Restaurant Market to Reach US $225.3 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Airport Quick Service Restaurant Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Airport Quick Service Restaurant Market?

The quick service restaurant market at airports has witnessed robust expansion in the past few years. The market, which was worth $175.55 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $184.7 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The previous growth period was propelled by factors such as increased air travel, evolution in consumer tastes, expansion and refurbishment of airports, emphasis on improving passenger experience, collaborations and agreements, advancements in technology and the rise of digital ordering.

We anticipate a robust expansion in the airport quick service restaurant market over the upcoming years, with projections reaching ""$225.3 billion in 2029"" at a CAGR of 5.1%. This potential surge can be directly linked to aspects like technology incorporation, soaring disposable income, environment-friendly and healthy eating practices, regulatory policies, market competition and saturation, as well as global happenings and tourism. The forecasting period introduces trends like health-oriented menu options, locally-inspired food, sustainable practices, invention of virtual brands and ghost kitchens, custom-built experiences, ground-breaking design and technology, embrace of differing cultures, not to mention resilience and adaptability.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Airport Quick Service Restaurant Global Market Growth?

The escalating volumes of air passenger traffic are projected to spur the expansion of the quick service restaurant market at airports in the future. Air passenger traffic is categorized as the number of individuals who travel by air within a specified time, generally gauged over a day, month, quarter, or year. This traffic is on the rise due to the growing availability of air travel, stimulated by the proliferation of airline routes. These fast-serving eateries are created to cater to customers swiftly, enabling travelers to get a quick bite without interfering with their travel plans. They cater to the inflow of air traffic by offering efficient, comfortable, and varied meal options for passengers, airline team members, and airport personnel. For example, Eurostat, the Luxembourg-based statistical office of the European Union (EU), reported in November 2023 that the EU experienced a notable surge in air travel in 2022, with the tally of passengers touching 820 million. This signifies a substantial jump of 119.3% compared to the previous year. Hence, escalating volumes of air passenger traffic are energizing the expansion of the airport quick service restaurant market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Airport Quick Service Restaurant Market?

• Starbucks Corporation

• McDonald's Corporation

• Subway IP LLC

• Lagardère Travel Retail

• Yum! Brands Inc.

• Chick Fil A Inc.

• Panda Restaurant Group Inc.

• Autogrill SpA

• SSP Group plc

• Baskin-Robbins

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Airport Quick Service Restaurant Market?

Leading corporations in the airport quick service restaurant sector are incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as airport-centric pickup-only concepts, to establish a competitive advantage. Airport-centric pickup-only concepts pertain to a food service outlet situated in an airport terminal, exclusively dedicated to providing food and drinks for takeaway or pickup orders. For instance, Starbucks Corporation, an American coffee restaurant company, in collaboration with OTG, an American airport hospitality group, rolled out its initial Starbucks Pickup concepts at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston, in September 2023. These outlets are devised for swift and hassle-free pickup of orders made via the Starbucks app, accommodating digital-savvy travellers. This notion allows patrons to place their orders beforehand through the app, track the progress of the order on a digital screen when they arrive, and collect their order once it's ready.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Airport Quick Service Restaurant Market Report?

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Airport Quick Service Restaurant Industry?

In the 2025 Airport Quick Service Restaurant Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region for the year 2024. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses a comprehensive geographical spread which includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

