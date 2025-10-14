Wolves Summit teams up with TECH-ON! to support Krakow's startup ecosystem

Startup Founders to meet 75 active VC Investors in Krakow, 30 October

We're expecting Startup financing deals to get done in Krakow!” — Thom Barnhardt

KRAKOW, MAZOWSZE, POLAND, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 30 October, the ICE Kraków Congress Centre in Krakow, Poland will host TECH-ON! Krakow - a new event on the map of technology conferences and festivals combining academia, business, and technology. Simultaneously, Krakow will also host the prestigious Wolves Summit, an international platform that has been connecting start-ups and investors from Central and Eastern Europe and the DACH region with VC, CVC, corporate and angel investors since 2016, and the European AI Awards, powered by Wolves, in the evening of 30 October.

The organisers are announcing a unique collaboration - as part of their partnership, Wolves Summit will host a joint Networking Zone, which is at the heart of TECH-ON! and a space for an intensive exchange of experiences. The zone will be available to attendees of both TECH-ON! (with an Executive ticket), as well as the Wolves Summit. This solution will bring an opportunity to bring together not only local entrepreneurs, representatives of the academia and innovation leaders, but also foreign investors and representatives of start-ups, creating real opportunities for building international business relationships.

‘Innovation is created where local communities boldly support voices for change. TECH-ON! has the ambition to showcase Krakow and the region as a place where academia meets business and creativity inspires action. Partnering with Wolves Summit, a leader in the area of networking and connecting start-ups with investors, allows us to carry out this mission in a unique way,’ the organisers of TECH-ON! emphasise.

‘We have been building bridges between innovators and investors in Europe and beyond for years. We are happy to join forces with TECH-ON! and support the development of the innovation ecosystem in Krakow. The Networking Zone is a space where contacts turn into deals and real business opportunities,’ said Thom Barnhardt, ceo of Wolves Summit.

Thanks to the joint Networking Zone, supported by the Brella Event App, TECH-ON! and Wolves Summit participants get a unique opportunity to build and foster valuable relationships. Smart AI recommendations, the ability to set up 1-on-1 meetings and a clear meeting schedule mean that every minute spent in this space translates into real business opportunities. This is where local ideas meet global capital and where conversations held in Krakow may result in lasting partnerships for the future.

Startup Founders – Submit Financing Pitch and join Great Pitch Contest on-stage! Startup Founders who are raising Capital can still Submit Financing Pitch-Deck here (Deadline: Friday, 17 October). Investors can join by Reserving Tickets at www.WolvesSummit.com

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.techon.krakow.pl.

