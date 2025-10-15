Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Market to Expand at a 12.7% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $23.23 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Market Worth?

The market size for subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) has seen a swift expansion in recent times. The projected growth is from $12.72 billion in 2024 to $14.39 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The impressive growth in the historical phase has been propelled by factors such as heightened occurrence of immunodeficiency disorders, increasing patient inclination towards home-based care, improved therapeutic effectiveness, rising awareness and diagnosis rates as well as favorable reimbursement policies.

In the nearing years, the market size of subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) is projected to experience a significant surge, expanding to $23.23 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth during the prediction period is largely due to an increase in neurological disorders, a surge in autoimmune diseases, heightened awareness and acceptance of immunoglobulin therapy, as well as broadening applications in neurology and dermatology and the development of healthcare infrastructures. The major trends to watch for during this forecast period include the progression in drug delivery systems, a growing demand for home infusion treatments, advancements in antibody therapy, and new developments in both SCIG and its formulations.

What Are The Factors Driving The Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Market?

The escalation in the occurrence of secondary immunodeficiency diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market in the future. These diseases, stemming from sources other than the immune system, result in a diminished or compromised immune system. Factors influencing the prevalence of such conditions include aging populations, immunosuppressive treatments, and environmental toxins. Subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy, through its provision of antibodies, aids a weakened immune system, particularly in persistent disorders like HIV or autoimmune diseases, thereby preventing infections and facilitating immunological function during treatment. For example, the UK Health Security Agency, a government agency based in the UK, reported that there were 3,805 new HIV diagnoses in England in 2022, a rise of 22% from the preceding year as recorded in October 2023. As such, the escalating prevalence of secondary immunodeficiency diseases is fuelling the growth of the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Market?

Major players in the Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Prothena Corporation plc

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Amgen Inc.

• Baxter International Inc.

• CSL Behring

• Lonza Group

• Grifols S.A.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Sector?

In the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market, leading companies are creating a distinctive formulation known as subcutaneous human-klhw, which is comprised of human immune globulins (Ig) and bolster the immune system. This formulation is specifically designed for subcutaneous use and is aimed at treating primary immunodeficiency diseases in humans. An example of this is the launch of XEMBIFY 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) by Spain-based firm Grifols S.A. in March 2022. The product was designed specifically for primary immunodeficiency with the aim of addressing a significant medical need in individuals with compromised immune systems. XEMBIFY is a ready-for-use formulation that simplifies the therapy process while enhancing patient convenience. It can be kept stably at room temperature for up to 24 months, eliminating the need for refrigeration during storage and transportation, which can be advantageous in a range of healthcare environments.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Market Share?

The subcutaneous immunoglobulin (scig) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Immunoglobulin A (IgA), Immunoglobulin G (IgG), Immunoglobulin M (IgM)

2) By Application: Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders, Autoimmune Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Clinics, Hospitals, Homecare, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Immunoglobulin A (IgA): IgA1, IgA2

2) By Immunoglobulin G (IgG): IgG1, IgG2, IgG3, IgG4

3) By Immunoglobulin M (IgM): Pentameric IgM, Hexameric IgM

View the full subcutaneous immunoglobulin (scig) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/subcutaneous-immunoglobulin-scig-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Market?

In the Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Global Market Report 2025, North America appeared as the most substantial region for the year 2024. Meanwhile, the fastest-growing region anticipated within the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report comprehensively covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

