Controlled Release Fertilizer Market to Grow at 9.7% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company's Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Size And Growth?

The market size for controlled release fertilizer has seen substantial growth over the past few years. It is projected to expand from $3.41 billion in 2024 to $3.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The notable growth during the historic phase can be accredited to the robust economic expansion in emerging markets, increased demand for agricultural products, a surge in preference for a vegan diet, and a heightened demand for organic food.

In the coming years, the market size for controlled release fertilizer is projected to witness substantial growth, expanding to a valuation of $5.31 billion in 2029, courtesy of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth during the projected period can be traced back to the rising uptake of contemporary agricultural methodologies, burgeoning population, escalated government interventions, and strong R&D undertakings. Key trends shaping this forecast period are technological progression, product creativity, growing investments, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances & collaborations.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Controlled Release Fertilizer Market?

The rise in the use of contemporary agricultural practices has a substantial impact on the progression of the controlled-release fertilizer market. Contemporary agriculture is a progressively adopted method involving various innovative techniques and farming procedures that help in enhancing productivity and curtailing the use of essential resources, such as water, land, and energy. These resources are essential to fulfill global food, fuel, and fiber requirements. The controlled-release fertilizers focus on precise fertilizer usage by incorporating the 4-R principle, which implies the right quantity of fertilizer, at the right time, for the right plant, and at the appropriate stage of growth. As per a report by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a federal agency based in the US, precision agriculture saw an average adoption rate increase from 25% in 2021 to 27% in 2023, in the US. North Dakota reported the highest adoption rate at 57%, trailed by states such as Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota, all of which reported rates of 49% or above. Thus, the escalating adoption of contemporary agricultural practices is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the controlled-release fertilizer market in the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Controlled Release Fertilizer Market?

Major players in the Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Yara International ASA

• Kingenta

• Nutrien Ltd

• Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A

• Jcam Agri

• Helena chemical company

• Compo Expert GMbh

• Nufarm Ltd

• Sunpalm Australia

• Hebei Woze Wufeng Biological Technology Co. Ltd

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market?

Key enterprises present in the controlled-release fertiliser industry are concentrating on strategic investments, such as creating production facilities, to enhance their market stance. These production facilities specialise in manufacturing fertilisers that are engineered to release nutrients slowly over a period, improving their readiness for plant absorption and limiting its adverse effect on the environment. For example, in September 2023, Sollio Agriculture, an agribusiness from Canada, inaugurated a new controlled-release fertiliser implementation site known as CRF Agritech in St. Thomas, Ontario. The 25,800 square feet plant, which represents an investment of over C$25 million, aims to manufacture next-gen controlled-release fertilisers, such as PurYield, for farmers in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The facility also possesses the ability to craft other coated fertilisers for non-agricultural uses. On reaching its maximum operational capacity, the site is anticipated to generate over 100,000 tons annually.

How Is The Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Segmented?

The controlled release fertilizermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Slow Release, Nitrogen Stabilizers, Coated And Encapsulated

2) By Form: Liquid, Granular, Powder

3) By Application: Foliar, Fertigation, Soil, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Grains And Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Slow Release: Urea-Formaldehyde, Sulfur-Coated Urea, Polymer-Coated Fertilizers

2) By Nitrogen Stabilizers: Urease Inhibitors, Nitrification Inhibitors

3) By Coated And Encapsulated: Polymer-Coated, Sulfur-Coated, Resin-Coated

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Controlled Release Fertilizer Market?

As per the Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific held dominance in 2024 and is anticipated to register the most rapid expansion during the forecast period. The report covers regional markets including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

