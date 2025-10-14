Attorney, Galen Hair, Exposes Insurance Secrets on The Roofing Insights Podcast

Galen and Dmitry Insurance Claim HQ

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed attorney Galen Hair, partner at Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, shared invaluable insights in a recent episode of The Roofing Insights YouTube channel, titled "The Roofing Lawyer Exposes Insurance Secrets." Hosted by industry expert Dmitry Lipinskiy, the episode featured Hair discussing strategies for navigating complex insurance claim challenges in the roofing and storm restoration sectors.Hair, with over a decade of experience in storm restoration litigation, recounted his personal journey, from volunteer work during Hurricane Katrina to founding a firm dedicated to policyholder advocacy. He debunked common industry myths, addressed the intricacies of "bet the company" litigation, and exposed how carriers deliberately delay claims to exhaust statutes of limitations. Drawing from a poignant case where he helped an elderly client secure funds for a new home after her house collapsed due to a carrier's negligence, Hair stressed the critical role of thorough documentation, careful case selection, and prioritizing client well-being over hasty settlements.Key takeaways included tips for vetting legal counsel, the pitfalls of AI-generated legal documents, and the broader implications of southern storms on national insurance policies. Hair warned against unethical practices such as contractor vandalism, calling for greater accountability to preserve industry trust. He also underscored the urgency for consumer-friendly legislation to offset the influence of insurance lobbies."Helping people means giving them your best, not just chasing fees," said Galen Hair. "Whether it's a small residential claim or a major dispute, you have to fight smart, document everything, and stay focused on the client's long-term needs."The Roofing Insights YouTube channel, hosted by Dmitry Lipinskiy, delivers expert advice for roofers, contractors, and homeowners on insurance claims, business growth, and industry trends. Watch the full episode and subscribe for more at https://www.youtube.com/@RoofingInsights For expert assistance with denied, delayed, or underpaid insurance claims, visit https://insuranceclaimhq.com for a free consultation.About The Roofing InsightsHosted by Dmitry Lipinskiy, The Roofing Insights YouTube channel is a go-to resource for roofing professionals and homeowners, offering unfiltered stories, challenges, and triumphs in the storm restoration industry. Watch and subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/@RoofingInsights About Insurance Claim HQ Insurance Claim HQ, powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, fights for clients with denied, delayed, or underpaid claims. Get a free consultation at https://insuranceclaimhq.com The #1 Property Casualty Conference for roofers, contractors, & adjusters. Founded by Galen Hair, it offers strategies to master claims & scale businesses. Visit https://levelupclaim.com for updates.

