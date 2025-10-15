Lorena Bobbitt Gallo Discusses Her Foundation Expansion Projects

Credit: Lorena Bobbitt Gallo/Lorena Bobbitt Gallo Foundation

SPRINGFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To highlight the month's importance, I reached out and was granted an exclusive interview with Lorena Bobbitt Gallo. We met in a quaint eatery in Northern Virginia to discuss Gallo's servant leadership for the past thirty years and her foundation.

Gallo has used her experience as an internationally known domestic violence survivor to become an advocate for others. In 2018, she formed the Lorena Gallo Foundation to help provide emergency response resources for victims of domestic violence, create educational outreach programs, and provide other services. Some of the immediate needs of those escaping from domestic violence are food, toiletries, clothes, and necessities for their children.

Gallo's foundation seeks corporate sponsorships to build a domestic violence shelter in Prince William County, Virginia. The shelter could serve as a model for other communities.

To learn more about the foundation or to donate, visit www.lorenagallofoundation.org.

