WCG CPAs & Advisors Unveils October Book Updates on Advanced Rental Property Tax Strategies

October Updates

WCG CPAs & Advisors releases October book updates on rental tax strategies, covering PAL limits, STR conversions, QIP, and bonus depreciation.

Many investors are realizing that the biggest tax wins don’t come from finding new tax deductions—they come from sequencing the right strategies in the right order.” — Rachael Weber, CPA, Partner at WCG CPAs & Advisors

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WCG CPAs & Advisors announced the latest updates to its real estate tax planning book, emphasizing practical strategies that pair wealth building with tax efficiency. The October release focuses on four advanced rental topics: overcoming passive activity loss (PAL) limits, converting short-term rentals (STRs) to personal use, leveraging Qualified Improvement Property (QIP) for STRs, and choosing between bonus depreciation and Section 179.“These topics hit the center of what real estate investors and tax professionals are asking right now,” said Jason Watson, a real estate CPA and Partner at WCG CPAs & Advisors. “We’re connecting the dots between compliance and strategy—how to actually take deductions not just talk about them.”Among the highlights:• Beating PAL limits: Real estate professionals and short-term rental property owners with average stays of seven days or less can qualify for material participation and fully utilize losses.• Smart depreciation: Cost segregation paired with 100% bonus depreciation (restored for 2025–2030) continues to offer large first-year tax deductions, while Section 179 remains useful but carries earlier recapture risk.• QIP for STRs: Interior, non-structural improvements made after the property is placed in service may qualify as 15-year property eligible for 100% bonus depreciation—especially for STRs averaging stays of 30 days or less.• State awareness: Several states decouple from bonus depreciation or limit Section 179 expensing, emphasizing the need for integrated federal and state planning.“Many investors are realizing that the biggest tax wins don’t come from finding new tax deductions—they come from sequencing the right strategies in the right order,” said Rachael Weber, CPA, Partner at WCG CPAs & Advisors.The updated material also revisits timing considerations for converting short-term rentals to personal or second-home use, cautioning that quick conversions may invite IRS scrutiny or trigger Section 179 recapture. WCG notes that bonus depreciation typically avoids midstream recapture and may better support flexible future use.For clients balancing tax efficiency with lifestyle goals, the firm’s message remains consistent: build wealth first, optimize taxes second, and stay aligned with long-term plans.About WCG CPAs & AdvisorsWCG CPAs & Advisors is a full-service tax and accounting firm based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Serving clients nationwide with over 90 tax professionals, WCG specializes in small business owners, real estate investors and rental property owners. Learn more at https://wcginc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.