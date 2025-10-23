WCG CPAs & Advisors Expands Laramie Office, Adds Four University of Wyoming Interns

WCG CPAs & Advisors

WCG CPAs & Advisors’ Laramie office has grown rapidly, adding four UW interns and offering hybrid work that keeps young accountants connected and local.

An internship is a great way to find out if you like taxes and accounting long before you commit to the career.” — Jason Watson, CPA, CEO and Partner, WCG CPAs & Advisors

LARAMIE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WCG CPAs & Advisors has seen remarkable growth in its Laramie, Wyoming office, expanding from one person to more than a dozen team members in just 18 months. The firm recently added four new tax team interns from the University of Wyoming’s fall career fair, held September 16–18, further strengthening its partnership with the university and local community.Internships, the firm noted, provide benefits for both students and employers — offering valuable experience for the student and what some call a “12-week interview” for everyone involved.“Our experience at the UW career fair was incredible — the students were engaged, eager to learn, and excited about what WCG offers,” said Tonya Duval, Director of Support Teams. “For a small but growing office, this kind of outreach gives us confidence that we can continue to attract outstanding talent locally and nationally.”Brett Wildman, a Tax Accountant at WCG and a University of Wyoming alumnus, also attended the event. “It was great meeting students and sharing my journey — showing them there really is a viable path to build a lasting accounting career right here in Laramie,” Wildman said.Laramie’s strong sense of community has played a major role in the firm’s success. Much of the growth has come through referrals from existing team members who have encouraged other professionals to join. Historically, accounting students in Laramie had limited opportunities for internships or long-term positions, but WCG CPAs & Advisors has helped change that by offering meaningful career paths close to home.Another key factor is WCG’s hybrid work cadence — a balance that provides new accountants with essential in-person mentorship while maintaining the flexibility of remote work. Many firms recruiting at the UW career fair were either fully remote or required relocation, but WCG’s model allows new professionals to stay in Laramie, build relationships, and gain hands-on experience without sacrificing work-life balance.With a nationwide client base and robust online infrastructure, WCG does not need to align team member location with client location — allowing the firm to recruit exceptional talent wherever it’s found and outpace local client demand.About WCG CPAs & AdvisorsWCG CPAs & Advisors is a full-service tax and accounting firm based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Serving clients nationwide with over 90 tax professionals, WCG specializes in small business owners, real estate investors and rental property owners . Learn more at https://wcginc.com

