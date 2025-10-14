Squatch Studios Releases Interview With AI Actress Poppy Carter

Poppy Carter

Poppy Carter, an all American AI actress has a different take on the AI actress controversy

She isn’t competing. She’s cooperating. And that, to us, is the point.” — Squatch Studios

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squatch Studios today announced the release of its new short film, “The Interview,” featuring AI-generated actress Poppy Carter.There’s a growing unease around digital faces — around actors who don’t breathe, models who don’t age, voices that never needed microphones. The conversation circles the same fears: replacement, fraud, loss.Squatch Studios approaches AI as a creative tool — one that can coexist with traditional filmmaking. The studio’s work explores how technology can participate in art without impersonating the artist.Poppy Carter was created inside that space. She’s not an argument or an answer — just a working example.In her recent virtual interview, she sits in a small coastal café and explains what she’s here for: the quick projects, the impossible turnarounds, the work that often falls through the cracks.She isn’t competing. She’s cooperating. And that, to us, is the point.Her interview, along with other features, is streaming now at squatch.film Press Contacthello@squatch.filmSquatch Studios

Poppy Carter Interview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.