Rain, Rain Go Away: Michael Richardson’s Futuristic Epic Blends Faith, Power, & Destiny in a Struggle for Humanity

Rain, Rain Go Away by Michael Richardson

An unforgettable journey through a post-apocalyptic world where free will is the rarest gift of all.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Rain, Rain Go Away, author Michael Richardson transports readers a thousand years into the future, where faith—not race or politics—defines the fractured remains of humanity. Released on June 20, 2025, by The Elite Lizzard Publishing Company, this sweeping dark fantasy delivers an electrifying mix of moral conflict, mythology, and survival against impossible odds.

In Richardson’s world, mankind has splintered into two genetic and spiritual factions: those following the righteous teachings of Constantine, and those consumed by the dark power of Mabus. Between them lies Christian—a wanderer cast out by his own people, searching for purpose in a wasteland torn apart by divine war. Hunted by savage armies and haunted by a past he cannot remember, Christian’s fate is bound to an immortal named Rafeo, whose desperate mission may determine the destiny of all creation.

Epic in scale and deeply human at its core, Rain, Rain Go Away explores timeless questions of faith, freedom, and redemption. Richardson’s writing balances cinematic action with philosophical depth, weaving a narrative that challenges the boundaries between good and evil, devotion and control.

“At its heart, this story is about choice,” Richardson explains. “Even in a world ruled by gods and monsters, free will remains the most powerful force of all.”

Fans of Dune, The Book of Eli, and The Witcher will find themselves immersed in a future shaped by prophecy and haunted by forgotten truths. With vivid world-building and characters driven by conscience as much as courage, Richardson crafts a saga that feels both ancient and visionary.

Michael Richardson is an imaginative storyteller whose work blends speculative fiction, theology, and adventure. His commitment to exploring humanity’s spiritual and moral struggles gives Rain, Rain Go Away a rare emotional resonance—one that lingers long after the final page.

Rain, Rain Go Away is available now on Amazon Kindle. Begin the journey at https://a.co/d/9XiiC3I and discover a future where salvation and destruction walk hand in hand.

