US Tamils Thank President Trump for Releasing Jewish Hostages, Urge Similar Action to End Tamil Suffering in Sri Lanka

Tamils for Trump thank President Trump for freeing Jewish hostages and urge him to help end Tamil suffering in Sri Lanka.

President Trump’s compassion and courage bring hope to all oppressed people, including Tamils in Sri Lanka.” — Tamils for Trump Spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamils for Trump Thank President Trump for Releasing Jewish Hostages and Urge Similar Action to End Tamil Suffering in Sri LankaTamils for Trump express their heartfelt gratitude to President Donald J. Trump for his successful efforts to secure the release of Jewish hostages and for his continued leadership to stop the suffering and chaos in the Middle East. His compassion, determination, and strong moral values have once again demonstrated the importance of courageous leadership in defending innocent lives and promoting peace.Tamils for Trump, representing the Tamil American community, applaud President Trump’s humanity and decisive action. We urge him to extend these same principles of justice and compassion to address the long-standing suffering of the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.For decades, Tamils in Sri Lanka have endured systematic oppression, military occupation, and denial of their basic human rights. Thousands remain displaced, and families still seek justice for loved ones who disappeared during and after the war. The Tamil homeland in the North and East of the island continues to live under heavy military presence, preventing true peace and reconciliation.President Trump’s bold actions in the Middle East give hope that his leadership can help bring international attention to the Tamil people’s plight. Tamils for Trump believe that strong American leadership—rooted in fairness, justice, and humanity—can guide Sri Lanka toward genuine peace, freedom, and self-determination for Tamils.“We thank President Trump for his decisive stand for justice,” said a spokesperson for Tamils for Trump. “We believe his values can inspire the same humanitarian action to end the suffering of Tamils in Sri Lanka.”Tamils for Trump reaffirm their belief in America’s moral leadership and call upon President Trump and the U.S. administration to advocate for accountability, equality, and lasting peace for the Tamil nation.Tamils for Trump

