Cray App Launches to Help People Spot Red Flags Before Things Turn Into Heartbreak

New dating safety app turns painful experience into a mission to protect others from manipulation, deception, and emotional harm.

I felt the only real way to help make dating more safe is through educating users about red flags and why they matter in terms of relationship health and happiness. Being informed is really important.” — Justin Smith

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cray App, LLC today announced the national launch of Cray, a first-of-its-kind dating safety app designed to help users identify red flags and scheming behavior before they become emotionally or financially devastating. Combining psychology, humor, and data-driven insight, Cray aims to reshape how people approach modern dating by turning awareness into self-empowerment.Cray was born from a deeply personal story. Founder Justin Smith developed the app after an eight-year relationship ended with a blindsiding betrayal — a life-altering experience that nearly destroyed him.“I wanted to create the tool I needed 8 years ago,” said Smith. “After what I went through, I realized how easy it is to miss the signs until it’s too late and the damage is done. Cray exists to make sure no one else has to learn those lessons the hard way.”The Cray app distills over 70 red flags across 18 key relationship categories — from manipulation and emotional avoidance to financial deception and love bombing. Users privately complete guided assessments on their own devices to generate two key scores:• CrayScore™, which measures overall relationship risk, and• SchemerScore™, which flags behaviors tied to ulterior motives such as money, sex, or control.Unlike social “review” apps, Cray does not share or post data publicly. Every insight is personal and stored locally, empowering users to evaluate their relationships in complete privacy. The app also integrates educational content that explains why certain behaviors matter — helping users recognize patterns early and make safer choices.“Dating apps have made it easier than ever to meet people — but it's also easier to get tricked,” added Smith. “Cray turns a very serious issue into something approachable and informative to help people protect their hearts without losing their hope about love.”Cray’s launch comes at a time when conversations about dating safety, emotional intelligence, and digital trust are becoming part of mainstream culture. With its mix of self-awareness, humor, and mental health literacy, Cray positions itself as both a mirror to modern dating and a movement toward healthier relationships.Download 'Cray - Dating Safety' on iOS or Android , or visit https://cray.app to explore the app, learn about red flags, and access educational resources on dating safety.About Cray App, LLCCray App, LLC is a Tampa-based technology company focused on improving mental health and relationship safety through intelligent, self-informed, and engaging tools. Its flagship product, Cray, helps users recognize red flags and manipulative behaviors before they escalate, blending psychology, humor, and cultural insight to redefine dating safety in the digital age.Media Contact:Cray App, LLCEmail: info@cray.appWeb: https://cray.app Socials: @cray.app

