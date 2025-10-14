Constructing Lies — Meg Lagares Delivers A Riveting Tale Of Betrayal, Strength, And The Courage To Reclaim One’s Truth

Author Meg Lagares

A powerful and emotionally charged story of deception, resilience, and a woman’s fight to rebuild her life from the wreckage of broken trust.

At the heart of the story is Katherine, a woman who once believed she had everything — a devoted husband, a stable home, and a future filled with promise. But when cracks begin to appear in her seemingly perfect marriage, Katherine is thrust into a harrowing world of deceit, betrayal, and manipulation. Her husband, Michael, hides secrets that go far beyond infidelity, drawing her into a labyrinth where every revelation blurs the line between love and control, truth and illusion.

As her reality unravels, Katherine must make a choice: remain trapped in a web of lies or fight her way toward freedom and self-discovery. What follows is a journey of transformation — one marked by heartbreak, courage, and the reclamation of personal power. Through raw emotion and authentic character development, Lagares crafts a heroine whose strength is not found in perfection, but in her ability to rise again after being shattered.

“Constructing Lies is about more than betrayal,” says Lagares. “It’s about what happens when a person finally decides to stop living inside someone else’s narrative and begins to write her own. It’s a story of empowerment, truth, and the unyielding resilience of the human spirit.”

Lagares’s writing is both lyrical and unflinching, balancing suspense and introspection as Katherine peels back the layers of deceit that have defined her life. With themes of love, justice, and personal freedom woven throughout, Constructing Lies captures the complexity of emotional survival and the cost of finding oneself after being lost in another’s shadow.

Perfect for readers who appreciate stories of psychological depth and emotional transformation, Constructing Lies reminds us that the road to healing often begins with the courage to face what we fear most — the truth.

