Babylon 5 Books to Close Forever on October 29, 2025, After 20 Years and 70 Titles

From scripts to encyclopedias to behind-the-scenes histories, Babylon 5 Books’ twenty-year publishing journey ends October 29, 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon 5 Books B5books.com ), the independent publishing imprint co-founded in 2005 by Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski and Emmy Award–winning journalist Jaclyn Easton, will close on October 29, 2025 — exactly 20 years to the day after its launch.Dedicated exclusively to preserving the legacy of the groundbreaking science-fiction series, Babylon 5 Books released more than 70 titles over two decades, including the 15-volume Babylon 5 Script Book Series, the two-volume Babylon 5 Encyclopedia, and the large-format retrospective Babylon 5 at 20. Each publication was meticulously produced, earning an average 4.4-star rating on Goodreads and thousands of five-star reviews from fans worldwide.“Twenty years. More than 70 books. Countless pages. And somehow, the fans stuck with us through all of it,” Straczynski said. “They kept the legacy alive, one book at a time.”Initially launched as the Babylon 5 Scripts Project, the imprint was self-funded from the beginning and operated entirely through print-on-demand and direct-to-fan sales — an unconventional approach in 2005. “We may have been among the first publishers to work exclusively with print-on-demand technology,” Easton said. “That allowed us to stay profitable, self-sustaining, and connected to fans in more than 40 countries without outside investment. Remarkably, our prices remained unchanged for the entire 20 years.”“Babylon 5 helped pioneer online fan communities where creators and viewers interacted directly,” Straczynski added. “B5 Books was our way of continuing that conversation.”In a symbolic farewell, Straczynski plans to personally power down the B5Books.com website on October 29 — echoing the way he once brought the fictional Babylon 5 station to a close. “In true Babylon 5 fashion, Joe insisted on being the one to power down the site himself,” Easton said.Top Titles• The Babylon 5 Script Book Series — Fifteen volumes collecting every teleplay written by Straczynski, with exclusive commentary, photos, and production notes.• The Babylon 5 Encyclopedia — Two volumes spanning more than 800 pages and 5,000 entries covering every character, world, and event across five seasons, six movies, and multiple spinoffs.• Babylon 5 at 20 — A coffee-table retrospective celebrating the show’s twentieth anniversary.• Asked & Answered (five volumes) — Over 5,000 fan questions personally answered by Straczynski, revealing character arcs, lore, and production insights.• Artifacts from Beyond the Rim — Rare production documents, memos, and artifacts from the series’ creation.• B5 Live — Streaming video coverage of key convention gatherings and cast reunions.About Babylon 5 BooksFounded in 2005 by J. Michael Straczynski and Jaclyn Easton, Babylon 5 Books documented the Babylon 5 universe through definitive, creator-approved publications. Unlike typical tie-in publishers, B5 Books emphasized archival accuracy and direct-to-fan engagement, earning global recognition for its authenticity and depth.Babylon 5 is a trademark of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. This publication is independent and not affiliated with Warner Bros.Media ContactJaclyn EastonCo-Founder, Babylon 5 Bookseaston@b5books.com949-873-5000

