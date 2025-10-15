The Startup Ladies Reveal Trailblazing Women Founders at 2025 #InvestInWomenFounders Summit

2025 Top 9 Women Founders to be featured at The Startup Ladies 4th Annual #InvestInWomenFounders Summit on November 13

Investors and innovators unite at the 2025 #InvestInWomenFounders Summit to fund and elevate women-owned startups on November 13 in Indianapolis

INDIANAOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Startup Ladies , a professional membership organization dedicated to educating, connecting, and funding women business owners, proudly announces the Top 9 Founders for its Fourth Annual #InvestInWomenFounders Summit , taking place Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Skyline Club in Indianapolis, Indiana.The Summit brings together investors, corporate partners, and high-growth women entrepreneurs to accelerate funding opportunities and celebrate women-owned innovation. This year’s founders represent industries ranging from health tech and EdTech to fashion, consumer products, and hospitality.Meet the 2025 Top 9 FoundersLana Ashby Rowder, Founder & CEO of lookingGLASS – TexasNext-gen styling platform delivering daily outfits from users’ closets while providing retailers with valuable wardrobe data.Shannon Aylesworth, CEO of Ursamin – New YorkSaaS-based care coordination platform helping outpatient clinics manage patient care across fragmented systems.Kristina Bagnoli, Co-Founder & CEO of 5ENSES, LLC – IndianaA sensory-friendly app providing real-time environmental data to help neurodivergent individuals confidently navigate public spaces.Cindy Dunston Quirk, Founder of Scout & Zoe’s – IndianaCreator of a breakthrough gauze that cauterizes and stops bleeding in 60 seconds.Tamara Fyke, Founder of BlueWonder Creative, Inc. – TennesseeDeveloper of Brav3Up, a digital mental health and well-being platform for youth ages 8–12 and their families.Michelle Hurdle, CEO & Founder of Gig Dental – IndianaDigital marketplace connecting dental professionals directly with offices for work, scheduling, and credentialing.Eve Keller, Owner of Magic Peacock Impact, Inc. DBA The Sports Bra Indy – IndianaAn inclusive, women-focused sports bar celebrating women’s sports while fostering a safe, welcoming community space.Caitlin Walsh, CEO & Founder of The Haus, LLC DBA Caitie G – IndianaDesigner of stylish, compliant stadium bags that prioritize both fashion and privacy.Nakeisha Washington, CEO & Founder of Nyla Denae’ Enterprises, LLC DBA Nyla Nova STEMversity – IndianaDeveloper of scalable STEM kits and edutainment programs inspiring the next generation of global innovators.Reimagining the Pitch ExperienceTraditional pitch competitions often fail to result in real funding. In 2025, women founders received just 2% of the $209 billion invested in U.S. startups. The Startup Ladies are flipping the script with a new, relationship-driven format that builds meaningful connections between founders and funders.Each of the Top 9 founders will participate in an Oprah-style interview with an exited founder or seasoned executive. These conversations reveal the entrepreneur’s business model, growth strategy, and leadership approach—while allowing investors to connect with the founder on a personal level.Following the interviews, investors and guests will have the opportunity to meet directly with founders to explore potential funding opportunities.2025 Interviewers Include:- Rebecca Bormann, Founder & CEO, RB Consulting Agency- Kristine Camron, Partner, Camron Molin, LLC- Liz Conzo-Kershner, Sr. Director – Strategy, Insights & Advanced Analytics, Delta Faucet-Teresa Danielson, Owner, T&J Northern Michigan Rentals, LLC-Jon Dartt, City Councilman, Westfield, IN-Christi Garcia, Lead, Talent Acquisition & Community Engagement, E-gineering-Jim Parshall, Executive Director – Delivery Device R&D, Eli Lilly-Doug Rammel, Founder, Investor, COO, ConneCXiOnWhat Leaders Are Saying“As a Startup Ladies Board member and business owner, I’m thrilled about the caliber of talent in our 2025 Top 9. These women are tackling major business challenges with sophisticated solutions and the vision to scale through smart hiring. This Summit is an incredible opportunity for investors and those ready to learn how to invest—to show up for women founders and back them like the CEOs they are.”— Julie Warnecke, Founder & CEO, Found Search Marketing LLC“More than 60% of investments made through Startup Ladies members come from men. We attract smart, engaged men who want to fund smart women-owned businesses. This year, I’d love to see more women with the financial capacity step up, engage, and move capital into the hands of women business owners. Whether you’re a first-time or angel investor, or an executive interested in funding untapped markets, this is your opportunity to connect with women building scalable companies that solve big problems.”— Kristen Cooper, Founder & CEO, The Startup LadiesEvent DetailsDate: Thursday, November 13, 2025Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PMLocation: Skyline Club, Indianapolis, INTickets: thestartupladies.org/2025summitMedia ContactKristen Cooper (She/Hers)Founder & CEO, The Startup Ladies📧 Kristen@TheStartupLadies.org📞 317-645-6494About The Startup LadiesThe Startup Ladies is a professional membership organization for entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations committed to growing women-owned businesses. The organization identifies, educates, connects, and increases investment in women entrepreneurs starting up and scaling companies.Through in-person events, virtual training, and eLearning programs, entrepreneurs learn to move from idea to market to growth. Investors are trained to evaluate and fund startups, while corporations offering services to founders and funders gain access to new business opportunities through engagement with The Startup Ladies community.All genders are welcome to participate.Learn more about membership and events at TheStartupLadies.org

