Phillips & Associates Attorneys Join Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®

Partners Joshua Friedman and Ian Piasecki honored for securing multi-million-dollar settlements in sexual harassment and workplace discrimination cases.

This honor highlights our team’s dedication to achieving life-changing outcomes for employees who face sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, or retaliation by powerful employers.” — William K. Phillips, Managing Partner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillips & Associates, one of the nation’s leading employment discrimination law firms, announced that Partner Joshua M. Friedman and Senior Associate Ian Piasecki, two of the firm’s renowned sexual harassment lawyers, have been inducted into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®, honoring attorneys who have secured verdicts or settlements exceeding $2 million.

Proven Record of Results for Workplace-Harassment Victims

Attorney Friedman, a life member since 2023, obtained a $2 million settlement for a law-firm employee who was sexually harassed by a partner — one of many seven-figure recoveries that illustrate Phillips & Associates’ ability to achieve justice for employees facing powerful corporations and institutions.

Attorney Piasecki’s induction further reinforces the firm’s nationwide reputation for excellence and its record of delivering life-changing results in complex employment-law matters.

About the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®

Founded in 1993, the Forum limits membership to fewer than 1% of U.S. attorneys who have achieved verdicts or settlements of $2 million or more. It is regarded as one of the most selective and respected professional organizations in the legal industry.

About Phillips & Associates

Headquartered in New York City, with offices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida, Phillips & Associates has handled more than 8,000 employment-law cases and recovered over $300 million for employees. In the first nine months of 2025 alone, the firm secured more than $40 million for victims of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and retaliation.

With more Million Dollar Advocates, Super Lawyers, and national honors than nearly any competing employment-law firm in the tri-state area, Phillips & Associates continues to be recognized for achieving justice in high-value workplace-harassment, discrimination, and whistleblower-retaliation cases, reflecting its long-standing commitment to protecting employee rights.

