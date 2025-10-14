Ioannis Kapodistrias–The Governor Who Inspired a Nation-Tribute Screening Held in Athens,World Premiere Set for New York

Elder George Alevras and Yannis Smaragdis Present in Athens on Ioannis Kapodistrias and the film "The Governor" in his honor Daisy Gallagher, Chairwoman of Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc., award winning business & community leader from the U.S. presented at the invitation of Elder Georgios. She highlighted Kapodistrias' "service above self" motto as a model for all to follow. Featured (L-R), Maria-Eleni Tomprou (Ambelli), Professor Robert Gallagher (WGES Council Executive Chairman - U.S.), Kostantinos Mastorakis (Safe-Drive.org), Elder Georgios Alevras, Daisy Gallagher, Alexandra Papakonstantinou (Ambelli) Professor Vasileios Gaitanis, Theologian and Lecturer at National and Kapodistrian University of Athens reflects on the spiritual and civic ideals of Kapodistrias.

Athens Program Honors Greece’s First Governor; Clergy, Dignitaries, Filmmakers, Scholars attend the screening in Athens.

Kapodistrias did not rule as a man of ambition but as a man of faith. True leaders do not measure greatness in power, but in how faithfully they serve.” — Elder Georgios (Alevras), of Mount Athos; Founder, AMBELLI

NEW YORK, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an atmosphere charged with reverence and reflection, the War Museum of Athens became the stage for an extraordinary program honoring Ioannis Kapodistrias , the first Governor of modern Greece — a leader guided by divine faith who foresaw that his devotion to his people would cost him his life.A 14-minute short version of The Governor, directed by Yannis Smaragdis, was screened during the program — offering a moving preview of the forthcoming feature film. It was noted, Kapodistrias governed not from ambition but from conviction. He returned to Greece to serve, not to rule — carrying within him the certainty that true leadership is measured not in power, but in sacrifice. As Greece’s first Governor, he rebuilt the nation’s institutions — founding schools, orphanages, hospitals, and a national army — guided by faith, virtue, and sacrifice. His assassination in 1831 sealed a life lived as mission; his name endures as the conscience of modern Greek statehood. His death, like his life, was an act of service — a covenant between faith and freedom.Nearly two centuries later, that covenant was renewed in Athens through the program “Ioannis Kapodistrias – A Global Model,” presented by AMBELLI , the Byzantine Cultural Center “Panagia Melissou,” and the online channel “En Archi.” The evening brought together spiritual leaders, academics, filmmakers, and diplomats to remind the world that moral governance — the kind Kapodistrias lived and died for — remains humanity’s most urgent need.The evening’s Master of Ceremonies was Vassilis Kostoulas, accomplished videographer and cultural producer, whose thoughtful narration guided the audience through the program, weaving together faith, scholarship, and art.Professor Vasileios Gaitanis, Theologian and Lecturer at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, opened the evening with a powerful reflection on the spiritual and civic ideals of Ioannis Kapodistrias.“He sought not only to govern but to educate — to form citizens capable of moral reasoning and collective purpose,” Professor Gaitanis said. “Kapodistrias united civic virtue with spiritual discipline, reminding us that leadership is service in its highest form.”From the United States, Daisy Gallagher — Founder and Chairwoman of Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc. , and an international award-winning leader in strategic communications, diplomacy, and cultural initiatives — was invited presenter of Elder Georgios Alevras. Her remarks underscored the enduring friendship between Greece and America and the shared conviction that true leadership must be grounded in faith, service, and moral integrity.We gather to honor Ioannis Kapodistrias — a man whose vision and sacrifice gave Greece not only the foundation of statehood but also a moral compass for the world,” Gallagher said. “His example reminds us that true leadership and diplomacy must be anchored in integrity, humility, and service to humanity. Wherever we come from, as leaders we should follow his example by renewing our commitment to building bridges, fostering understanding, and carrying forward the spirit of serving God and humanity." She praised Elder George for his contribution in promoting both the legacy of Kapodistrias and Hellenism at large, emphasizing that, “He brings light to every room by his example.”Yannis (Yiannis) Smaragdis, one of Greece's most celebrated filmmakers, celebrated for El Greco, Kazantzakis, Cavafy, and God Loves Caviar then addressed the audience. Director Smaragdis, speaking about his new film dedicated to Ioannis Kapodistrias, revealed that before embarking on this monumental work, he sought the blessing of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. During their private meeting, he learned that there was a movement within Mount Athos for the canonization of Governor Kapodistrias. As he later discovered, this initiative was inspired by Elder George himself. Despite the difficulties and significant obstacles he faced in making the film, Mr. Smaragdis underlined the strong support he received from the Greek-American community and announced that the film’s world premiere will take place in New York City in November.“Through The Governor, we remember not simply a chapter of history but an ethical model for leadership,” Smaragdis said. “Kapodistrias showed how Greece could become great by radiating its own light — through faith, education, and service to humanity.”Concluding the evening was Elder Georgios Alevras — Spiritual Father of Mount Athos, Theologian, and Founder of the nonprofit organization AMBELLI. Elder George, reflecting on his acquaintance with the director and on the timeless radiance of Kapodistrias, emphasized, “The living shape the present. The great who have departed shape the future. His closing address was a call to moral renewal through faith and compassion."“Kapodistrias did not rule as a man of ambition but as a man of faith,” he said. “He gave himself entirely to his people and to God. True leaders do not measure greatness in wealth or power, but in how faithfully they serve.”Founded by Elder Georgios, AMBELLI has emerged as a beacon of cultural diplomacy. Its exhibitions, concerts, and educational initiatives celebrate the harmony between Orthodoxy and Hellenism while advancing interfaith dialogue and humanitarian outreach. Through these programs, AMBELLI embodies Kapodistrias’ belief that enlightenment and faith must coexist, shaping citizens of conscience as well as intellect.Elder Georgios also unveiled his commemorative publication, The United States of America Takes the Lead in Promoting Hellenism, a richly illustrated volume marking two centuries of friendship between the United States and Greece. The book highlights presidents, scholars, entrepreneurs, athletes and cultural figures from both countries whose lives affirm freedom, faith, and learning.Among its most poignant symbols is The Virgin Mary of the Bees — She represents unity, wisdom, and the harmony between nations, a divine reminder that faith and humanity transcend borders. The bees, long a symbol of diligence and community, mirror Kapodistrias’ own life: tireless labor, spiritual sweetness, and sacrifice for the common good.As the evening closed, the distinguished speakers all agreed, that Ioannis Kapodistrias, the Governor who served rather than ruled, endures as a beacon of moral and spiritual leadership for generations to come.Event at a GlanceProgram: Ioannis Kapodistrias – A Global ModelVenue: War Museum of AthensDate: Friday, September 26, 2025Organizers: AMBELLI; Byzantine Cultural Center “Panagia Melissou”; online channel “En Archi”Speakers: Professor Vasileios Gaitanis; Daisy Gallagher; Yannis Smaragdis; Elder Georgios (Alevras)Artistic Tribute: 14-minute short version of The Governor by Yannis SmaragdisThe Governor – Upcoming World PremiereDate: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 6:30 PM ESTVenue: Redstone Theater, Museum of the Moving Image, Astoria, NY### END ###Media Contact (U.S.)On behalf of Ms. Gallagher & AMBELLIMedia Contact:Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc.Brittney Aponte – newsroom@gallagherworldwide.comFor AMBELLI: (Greece)Alexandra Papakonstantinou & Maria-Eleni Tomprou – ambelliorg@gmail.com

Kapodistrias-A Global Model-"The Governor" screening speeches by Elder Georgios Alveras & Director Smaragdis with intros by Prof. Gaitanis and Daisy Gallagher

