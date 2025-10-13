Crawloween 2025: The Biggest Halloween Pub Crawl in the United States Returns to San Francisco

Halloween Pub Crawl at Westwood San Francisco Crawloween Flyer Crawloween Pub Crawl at Mayes Oyster House

Crawloween 2025, The Biggest Halloween Pub Crawl in the United States, will take place on 10/24, 10/25, 10/31 and 11/1 in San Francisco, CA.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CrawlSF proudly presents Crawloween 2025, the largest Halloween Pub Crawl in the United States, set to take over San Francisco for an unforgettable four-day celebration. This iconic event takes over the best neighborhoods in San Francisco, drawing thousands of costumed pub crawlers to over 50 bars across San Francisco.Event Dates & Times:Friday, October 25: 6:00 PM – 11:00 PMSaturday, October 26: 2:00 PM – 10:00 PMFriday, October 31: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PMSaturday, November 1: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PMCheck-in Locations:Mayes Oyster House: 1233 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109Rick & Roxy’s: 2131 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA 94123Union Street Ale House: 1980 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94123The Summer Place: 801 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94108Participating Neighborhoods:The Marina, Polk Village, Cow Hollow, Russian Hill, Lower Nob Hill, Union Square, and The Tenderloin will come alive with Halloween spirit as participants hop between some of San Francisco’s best bars.Participating Bars:Mayes, Union Street Ale House, The Summer Place, The Blue Light, Sacred Taco, Ghostlight, Route 101, Palm House, The Brixton, Comet Club, White Rabbit, Moez Tavern, Mcteagues, Music City SF, Rockwell, Jaxson, Rick & Roxy’s, Wizards and Wands, Matador, El Lopo, Last Drop Tavern, Matador, Wreck Room, Meski, The Royale, Shanghai Kelly’s, Buccaneer, Silver Cloud, Persona, Zhuzh, Campus, Westwood, Nitecap, The Outsider, Kung Fu Action Theater, Amsterdam Cafe, Hanaro, Decodance, R Bar, Uni Pizza, Lush Lounge, Beso Mae and moreEvent Highlights:Largest Halloween Event in San Francisco : Over 25,000 attendees are expected to join this legendary event in 202550+ Participating Bars: Enjoy discounted drink specials and no cover charges at participating barsFree Party Bus: Hop aboard the Crawloween Party Bus to travel between neighborhoods in style.Costume Contest: Show off your best Halloween look for a chance to win.Find the Gnome Contest: Search for the elusive Crawloween Gnome for a shot at some sweet prizes.DJs & Party Favors: Dance the night away with live DJs and score festive party favors at select venues.Four Days of Fun: With multiple days to join, there’s no excuse to miss out on the spooky festivities.Crawloween 2025 promises an incredible experience filled with costumes, cocktails and fun. Whether you’re a local or visiting the Bay Area, this is the ultimate way to celebrate Halloween in San Francisco.For tickets, full event details, and a list of participating bars, visit the Crawloween website . Don’t miss out on the best Halloween event in San Francisco!About CrawlSF:CrawlSF is San Francisco’s leading organizer of pub crawls and community events, dedicated to bringing people together for unforgettable experiences in the San Francisco Bay Area.

