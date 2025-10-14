AtlasFX Introduces BankMinder: A New Framework for Optimizing Bank Relationships and Reducing Transaction Costs

BankMinder empowers organizations to approach their banks with confidence, optimize spend, and build stronger partnerships, all while driving measurable value back into the business.” — Jonathan Tunney

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AtlasFX , the leading end-to-end platform for FX risk management, today announced the launch of BankMinder , a powerful new module designed to help corporate treasury teams strengthen banking relationships, improve transaction cost analysis, and drive treasury efficiency.BankMinder expands the AtlasFX platform’s mission of delivering clarity, control, and cost savings across the entire FX lifecycle. By integrating advanced analytics with relationship management tools, BankMinder equips treasurers to make data-driven decisions when engaging with their banking partners.At its core, BankMinder provides treasury teams with actionable insights into bank interactions, allowing organizations to:• Analyze transaction costs across services to uncover negotiation opportunities.• Benchmark fees and spreads against market norms, ensuring competitiveness.• Strengthen relationships with banks by fostering transparent, objective discussions.With these tools, organizations gain the leverage to secure better terms and tailored financial products, improving both liquidity management and operational efficiency.BankMinder isn’t a one-time analysis—it provides continuous monitoring of banking costs and performance. This real-time visibility allows companies to adjust strategies proactively, ensuring treasury operations remain aligned with best practices and market dynamics.“As financial markets grow more complex, treasurers need more than intuition—they need data,” said Jonathan Tunney, Co-founder at AtlasFX. “BankMinder empowers organizations to approach their banks with confidence, optimize spend, and build stronger partnerships, all while driving measurable value back into the business.”BankMinder builds on AtlasFX’s reputation as the only platform purpose-built by treasurers for treasurers. Alongside AtlasFX’s proven capabilities in forecasting, exposure management, hedging, compliance, and reporting, the addition of BankMinder ensures that treasury teams can manage not just currency risk, but also the cost and effectiveness of their critical banking relationships—within a single, unified platform.AtlasFX will showcase BankMinder at EuroFinance International Treasury Management, taking place October 15–17, 2025 in Budapest. Attendees are invited to stop by the Innovation Hub to learn more about how BankMinder and the AtlasFX suite are transforming treasury operations.About AtlasFXAtlasFX is a premier SaaS platform that helps global corporations reduce volatility, improve accuracy, and enhance efficiency across the FX risk management lifecycle. Built by experienced treasury professionals, AtlasFX integrates forecasting, exposure management, execution, compliance, and reporting into one cohesive solution. Clients worldwide—including Fortune 500 companies—rely on AtlasFX to bring transparency, control, and results to their FX programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.