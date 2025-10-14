Fusion Broadband Launches Nepean Networks in North America: A Security-Agnostic, MSP-First SD-WAN Platform

Nepean Networks SD-WAN

Fusion Broadband, a global SD-WAN provider, today announced its official expansion in North America under its international brand, Nepean Networks.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion Broadband, a global award winning SD-WAN pioneer celebrating 15 years in market, today announced its official expansion in North America under its international brand, Nepean Networks.With active operations across Australia, the Philippines, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and now North America, Nepean brings a carrier-agnostic, security-agnostic SD-WAN platform purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to the world’s most competitive channel market.Nepean’s architecture intelligently separates the security layer from the SD-WAN layer, giving partners the flexibility to deploy the security vendor that best fits each customer’s needs without redesigning or redeploying the network. MSPs can implement firewalls in the cloud core or on customer premises equipment (CPE) and bring their own licensed or open-source images or deploy pre-configured options via the inbuilt marketplace, including Clavister, pfSense, OPNsense, MikroTik, WatchGuard, Check Point, and others.This architecture allows MSPs to build SD-WAN networks that integrate security from multiple vendors while retaining the core SD-WAN fabric - offering true freedom from vendor lock-in.Built for MSPs, No Vendor Lock-inAt the heart of the platform is Antares , a multi-tenant, white-label management plane designed specifically for MSP scale and operations.Antares centralizes lifecycle management for SD-WAN nodes and policies, supports hierarchical tenant models and role-based access, and provides deep, real-time insights so partners can manage hundreds of customers from a single pane of glass - while also managing upstream and downstream devices.Antares SecureConnect : Engineers’ Shortcut to Faster Resolution.Antares SecureConnect is an agentless, remote access tool that lets technicians securely reach upstream ISP modem interfaces and downstream LAN devices such as firewalls, wireless access points, printers, VoIP Handsets and cameras directly.No special VPN setup or on-site visit is required, and no equipment needs to be exposed through open ports. This enables quicker diagnosis, fewer truck rolls, and lower support costs.A Proven Global Platform, Now in North America.With more than 15 years of field experience and a proven track record of delivering measurable performance benefits across multiple international markets, Nepean gives U.S. MSPs immediate access to a mature, partner-ready SD-WAN stack that is fully white-labelable and API-friendly.Nepean’s SD-WAN deployments span South Africa, Mauritius, Australia, the broader Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and across North and Central America, demonstrating its ability to deliver reliable, carrier-agnostic connectivity in diverse and challenging environments.“Most SD-WAN vendors try to lock customers into their own security ecosystem,” said Jason Maude, CEO of Fusion Broadband. “We built Nepean for MSPs: mix-and-match connectivity, real Layer 7 visibility, and security freedom. The SD-WAN fabric should enable choice, not restrict it.”Partner Success: 1MSP“Nepean’s SD-WAN has completely transformed how we support our clients,” said Enrique Resendez, CEO of 1MSP. “Previous SD-WAN vendors struggled to route Mexico–U.S. traffic efficiently or enforce unified ingress and egress policies across borders. Nepean solved this instantly. Their cloud-hosted firewalls and instant failover give us the resilience and visibility our clients expect - without the complexity or vendor lock-in.”1MSP also leverages Nepean’s SecureConnect for remote diagnostics, enabling technicians to access upstream modems and resolve issues across the U.S. and Mexico before end users notice.“The simplicity of their pricing and the flexibility of their tools have given us a real competitive edge,” Resendez added.Early Partner Program in the United StatesAs part of the U.S. launch, Nepean Networks is inviting select MSPs to join its Early Partner Program.Participants receive access to Antares, SecureConnect, and Illuminate, along with co-brandable playbooks and flexible commercial models designed to maximize partner profitability and deployment speed.About Fusion Broadband and Nepean NetworksFounded in 2010 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Fusion Broadband delivers SD-WAN solutions to MSPs and enterprises across Australia, the Philippines, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.Its global brand, Nepean Networks, represents the company’s next phase of international expansion, combining advanced routing, deep packet visibility, and vendor-agnostic security in a single, MSP-first platform.Press and Partner Inquiries:press@nepeannetworks.comU.S. Contact: +1 972 825 8290All product and company names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of these names does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

