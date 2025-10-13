Marco Island Police Department Accepts Anti Choking Devices Donated by Rosario S. Cassata of The Cassata Foundation

PICUTRED: ROSARIO S. CASSATA, POLICE CHIEF FRAZZANO, ARTHUR LIH PICTURED: ARTHUR LIH, ROSARIO S. CASSATA, SGT. SMITH

Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation and Arthur Lih, the Founder of LifeVac, once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida.

MARCO ISLAND , FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined efforts with Arthur Lih, the Founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida.They have personally donated LIfeVac Anti Choking Devices which will be placed in all of the Marco Island Police Patrol Vehicles and Marine Units.Marco Island Chief of Police Tracy Frazzano explained that this donation will “Now enhanced us because we only had it in a couple of cars but now it will be in all of our police cars”.The cooperation between Rosario and Arthur, both Long Island, New York natives, has become a powerful force in strengthening emergency response efforts and providing vital resources to protect our local families and communities in Florida.LifeVac remains a premier tool in addressing life-threatening choking incidents and delivering immediate assistance in such critical situations with more than 4,800 lives saved to date.Thanks to the earlier endeavors he has already donated LifeVac units, which have been placed in all Collier County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicles.At this point all of Collier County Police Departments are equipped with these life-saving devices.Rosario S. Cassata is a Philanthropist and Collier County Resident, who is personally committed to supporting initiatives in community safety, health, finance, and education."Our Foundation anticipates collaborating with additional First Responders, Educational Institutions and Parents in both New York and Florida.”, says Rosario S. Cassata.The Cassata Foundation, classified as a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization, is a philanthropic entity supported by his wife, Carolyn, along with his three daughters: Nicole, Alyssa, and Gianna.

LIFEVAC UNITS DONATED BY ROSARIO S. CASSATA OF THE CASSATA FOUNDATION

