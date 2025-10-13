Flux AI Launches CRAISEE: The World’s First All-in-One Generative AI Platform

We’re not just building another tool—we’re building the world’s first AI playground for all.

CRAISEE by Flux AI is live: the world’s first all-in-one Gen AI platform combining 5000+ AI models for text, image, video, and audio creation in one workspace.

We realized that for many students, freelancers, and creators worldwide, this chaos makes AI unaffordable. So, we decided to fix it.” — Tim Stickelbrucks, CEO of Flux AI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solving the chaos of AI toolsThe Flux AI team—founded by Tim Stickelbrucks (CEO), Alexander Gorny (CTO), Klemens Dreesbach (CMO) and Marc Adam (CSFO)— built CRAISEE after facing the same frustration as millions of creators: AI tools are scattered, costly, and complicated to use.“We were paying hundreds of dollars every month for multiple subscriptions—ChatGPT for text, Midjourney for images, another for video or audio—and our files were everywhere,” said Tim Stickelbrucks, CEO of Flux AI. “We realized that for many students, freelancers, and creators worldwide, this chaos makes AI unaffordable. So, we decided to fix it.”With CRAISEE, users can access the entire AI creation ecosystem—text, image, video, and sound—through one interface for just $9.99/month.AI for everyoneBuilt as a next-generation AI Operating System , CRAISEE removes the technical barriers of generative AI. Its clean, user-friendly interface allows anyone—from beginners to professionals—to generate, edit, and combine content seamlessly. CRAISEE automatically updates with the latest AI tools, ensuring users always have access to the most advanced models available.“CRAISEE is designed to make AI accessible and fun again,” added CMO Klemens Dreesbach. “We’re not just building another tool—we’re building the world’s first AI playground for all.”Launch day on Product HuntFlux AI is celebrating its Product Hunt debut with a Launch Day Special:Every hour today, the team is giving away a free month of CRAISEE Pro to supporters who visit the Product Hunt page, leave a comment, and hit the upvote button. Each interaction counts as an entry into the hourly draw.Join the launch and experience the next evolution of AI creativity:👉 Visit CRAISEE on Product HuntAbout Flux AIFlux AI, Inc. is an emerging leader in consumer-friendly artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Hermosa Beach, California, the company’s mission is to make AI intuitive, interactive, and enjoyable for everyone—turning next-level technology into a delightful everyday experience. Flux AI’s growing suite of products includes CRAISEE, BrandChecker, and Researcher, with new releases launching weekly.📞 +1 (213) 290 5318For more information, visit www.craisee.com or contact:📩 press@flux-ai.co

