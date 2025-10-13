On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a Call to Action: ‘Pathways to Trust’ Offers Concrete Way to Honor Tribes

Opening screen from Pathways to Trust: A Learning Journey Towards Equitable Tribal Partnerships℠, an Indigenous-led curriculum developed by the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy, which prepares energy professionals to build respectful partnerships with Tribal Nations.

Comprehensive curriculum created by Indigenous experts prepares clean energy industry professionals for partnerships with sovereign Tribal Nations

Every Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we’re asked, ‘What can we do to support Tribes?’ After two years in development, we’re so excited to expand our partnership with SEIA to offer Pathways to Trust.” — Chéri Smith, Founder, President & CEO, Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy (Alliance) and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) today announced Pathways to Trust: A Learning Journey Toward Equitable Tribal Partnerships℠. In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the launch turns recognition into practice, providing step-by-step tools for respectful, mutually beneficial work with sovereign Tribal Nations.Working with sovereign Tribal Nations requires a high level of cultural awareness and understanding of complex legal and governance frameworks. Pathways to Trust addresses common knowledge gaps that often undermine cross-cultural collaboration and equips participants with practical tools to build mutually beneficial partnerships. The curriculum represents the first comprehensive training of its kind created by Indigenous experts specifically for the energy industry and beyond.“The energy transition requires trustworthy allies to Tribal Nations,” said Chéri Smith, Founder, President & CEO of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. “Every Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we’re asked, ‘What can we do to support Tribes?’ After two years in development, we’re so excited to expand our partnership with SEIA to offer Pathways to Trust as a concrete way for the clean energy industry to act — by building cultural fluency, applying practical tools, engaging respectfully, avoiding harm, and co-creating successful projects with sovereign Tribal Nations.”The curriculum consists of five interconnected modules — Legal & Political Literacy, Historical Awareness, Cultural Competency, and Partnership Skills. Pathways to Trust ensures sovereignty isn’t an afterthought in clean energy development — supporting professionals to work alongside Tribal Nations as governmental partners and rights-holders, and to center sovereignty at every stage of a project, from first outreach through operations.The online curriculum is now available on SEIA's learning platform at https://learn.seia.org/pathways-to-trust-a-learning-journey-towards-equitable-tribal-partnerships . The full program is also available for in-person, instructor-led delivery.“The Solar Energy Industries Association is honored to partner with the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy to support the development of equitable and effective partnerships with sovereign Tribal Nations,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association. “We believe in the promise of clean energy for all people and the success we can have together when we put in the work to build deep understanding and respect for Tribal sovereignty, governance, history, and contemporary realities. Pathways to Trust was designed with these principles in mind, and we’re looking forward to the progress we can achieve together with trust and respect as the foundation.”The program is designed for clean energy developers and service providers, federal and state government employees, legal professionals and consultants, project managers, community liaisons, and non-profit organizations working with or serving Tribal communities.“The Stantec team found the Pathways to Trust program extremely helpful. It is our commitment to redefine what is possible for every community. The first step in that process is listening and understanding what is important for the communities with whom we work,” said Michael Mondshine, Stantec Vice President of Sustainability, Energy & Climate Change.He continued, “Listening requires an understanding of the history and experiences that inform each community’s priorities and an ability to embrace the norms and practices that engender long-term partnership. Pathways to Trust provided critical reminders and tools for doing just that. It was time well spent!”Pathways to Trust serves as the foundational requirement for the Alliance's Preferred Provider Program, which connects Tribal Nations with vetted clean energy service providers. Companies and individuals that complete the training become eligible for inclusion in the Alliance's Preferred Provider Directory, creating a trusted network of culturally competent partners for Tribal clean energy projects.By centering Indigenous expertise and providing actionable frameworks, Pathways to Trust supports more effective collaboration, reduces project risks, creates better outcomes for all parties, and contributes to the broader goal of equitable relationships between Tribal Nations and external partners.For more information about the Alliance’s Pathways to Trust program, email Pathways@tribalcleanenergy.org.To register for Pathways to Trust, visit https://learn.seia.org/pathways-to-trust-a-learning-journey-towards-equitable-tribal-partnerships For more information about the Alliance’s Preferred Provider Program, visit https://tribalcleanenergy.org/preferred-provider-program About the Alliance for Tribal Clean EnergyThe Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is a Native American-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the self-determined, just transition of Tribal Nations to a clean-energy future. Its mission is to advance energy sovereignty as a pathway to economic security, climate resilience, and the protection of Mother Earth for future generations. Founded in 2016, the Alliance is a 100% philanthropically funded organization, offering Tribes top-tier clean-energy development expertise and technical assistance at no cost.About the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)The Solar Energy Industries Association(SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy. SEIA works with its 1,200 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org and follow @SEIA on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.