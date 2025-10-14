AlphaHire Acquires Blue Ocean Recruitment to Redefine AI-Driven Hiring Across Manufacturing and Construction Sectors

Manufacturing & Hiring Growth Across the US

AlphaHire acquires Blue Ocean Recruitment to expand nationwide and merge AI-powered hiring with trusted client relationships.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlphaHire, a leading innovator in AI-powered recruitment solutions, today announced its full acquisition of Blue Ocean Recruitment, a Midwest-based staffing firm known for its deep client relationships in construction, manufacturing, and healthcare. The deal, completed in Q4 2024, positions AlphaHire to accelerate its national expansion while delivering a next-generation recruiting experience that blends technology with human insight.Founded in 2016, Blue Ocean Recruitment has built a reputation for consistent, high-quality placements and long-standing partnerships with more than 200 client companies throughout the Midwest. Its acquisition marks a significant step in AlphaHire’s mission to modernize the recruitment process through AI automation, data intelligence, and personalized candidate engagement.“This next phase of AlphaHire’s growth represents more than an expansion — it’s the foundation for our global operations,” said Nicolás Garcia, Director of Operations at AlphaHire. “We’re expanding our operations and plan to add 15–20 new team members over the next quarter to further strengthen our ability to deliver fast, top-tier recruiting support to our clients.”Through this integration, Blue Ocean’s clients will gain access to AlphaHire’s AI-driven matching systems, predictive analytics, and automated candidate engagement tools, helping employers reduce time-to-hire while improving placement success and retention rates. The unified platform will also empower candidates to experience a more transparent and responsive hiring journey.“AlphaHire was created on the belief that recruitment should feel like partnership, not transaction. We collaborate closely with our clients to understand their vision and deliver talent that not only fits, but drives their organization forward,” said Carla Rosa Borges, Director of Account Management of AlphaHire.The combined organization will continue operating under the AlphaHire brand, with Blue Ocean’s existing leadership team transitioning into key operational and client-success roles to ensure a seamless experience for both clients and candidates.“At AlphaHire, we’ve built our success on more than just technology, it’s our ability to merge AI-powered precision with genuine human understanding that sets us apart. Over the years, we’ve delivered measurable results for clients across construction, healthcare, legal, and technology sectors by simplifying complex hiring challenges and accelerating access to exceptional talent. AlphaHire’s platform radically cuts time-to-hire by automating the grunt work, freeing our experts to focus on the human relationship and cultural fit and the elements that technology alone can't replicate. This acquisition allows us to expand that value nationwide, reinforcing our commitment to helping organizations build stronger teams and brighter futures, said Michael Johnson, Director of Sales of AlphaHire.”The acquisition expands AlphaHire’s U.S. footprint, adding Blue Ocean’s Midwest presence to AlphaHire’s growing client base nationwide. Together, the company aims to set a new standard for efficiency and ethics in hiring—focusing on real relationships powered by intelligent automation.About AlphaHireAlphaHire is an AI-driven recruitment company dedicated to transforming the hiring process through automation, data analytics, and human-centered strategy. With a focus on construction, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and legal industries, AlphaHire partners with organizations to identify, engage, and hire top talent faster and smarter.About Blue Ocean RecruitmentFounded in 2016, Blue Ocean Recruitment has specialized in connecting skilled professionals with companies in the construction, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. Known for its personalized service and deep client partnerships, Blue Ocean has earned a strong reputation for trust and performance throughout the Midwest.

