Juanenos of Orange County Make Peace with their Past at Oct. 18, 2025 at Pow Wow for the Benefit of The People

The Peacemakers-The Juaneño Band of Mission Indians-Acjachemen Nation proudly announces its Pow Wow -Saturday, October 18, 2025 in San Juan Capistrano, CA

As San Juan Capistrano celebrates 250 years, we honor a much older story—the thousands of years our people have lived, prayed, and thrived on this land...” — Nathan K. Banda, Chairman

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honoring 250 Years of Heritage: Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation to Host 2025 Pow Wow in San Juan Capistrano, CAThe Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation proudly announces its annual Tribal and Community Pow Wow to be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in the heart of Mission San Juan Capistrano , as part of the city’s 250th Anniversary Commemoration. As peacemakers of our past, our People led by Nathan K. Banda, are bringing together our Tribe along with the the Mission and City of San Juan Capistrano leaders next week at one of our original village sites. This landmark event celebrates the enduring spirit, culture, and history of the Acjachemen People, the original inhabitants of this sacred coastal region. Set against the backdrop of the historic town known as Putuidem, the Pow Wow will bring together tribal members, neighboring Native Nations, and the broader Southern California community for a day of dance, music, art, traditional prayers and cultural renewal. In addition, ceremonial offerings will be made regarding our long-term efforts of the federal acknowledgement application.After decades (which began in the early ‘70’s) of very difficult and expensive legal and anthropological efforts, it is our hope that via these processes which is ordinarily handled via the Office of Federal Acknowledgment (OFA), a branch of the US Bureau of Indian Affairs(BIA will finally come to a successful conclusion. Please consider coming to join us for this special prayer effort. In addition, the celebration will feature grand entry ceremonies, intertribal dancing, drum circles, craft vendors, and traditional food, inviting all to share the living traditions of the Acjachemen people as well as the history of Orange County throughout the past two centuries.The 2025 Pow Wow will also recognize tribal elders, community leaders, cultural/spiritual leaders e as well as sponsors of the Juaneño Tribe over the last year including Charitable Ventures of Orange County and the Alzheimer’s Association Healthy Brain Initiative and Caregiver Support Champion Grant originally funded by the CDC. The Juaneño Band are the ONLY CA Tribal grant recipient of 20 grants awarded throughout the US in 2025).Visitors will experience performances by local youth groups, bird singers, and intertribal dancers, including a special eagle dance.The diversity and unity of Native communities across California and from other States including Arizona, New Mexico and the Dakotas will be highlighted. The event holds special meaning as San Juan Capistrano observes its 250th anniversary since the founding of Mission San Juan Capistrano in 1776, a site deeply interwoven with the Acjachemen story.We invite the public and special invited guests to come and celebrate the ongoing vitality and leadership of Native peoples today.Event Details:📅 Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025🕒 Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Grand Entry at 12:00 PM)📍 Location: Northwest Open Space off the 5 freeway in the San Juan Capistrano Community Park (near the historic Putuidem Village site)🎶 Highlights: Intertribal dance competitions, Tushmal singers, Eagle Dance, bird songs, food vendors, health education and cultural booths, as well as community presentations💰 Admission: Free and open to the publicPARKING: Due to the village site location, parking is being provided at J Serra Highschool and frequent shuttles will bring everyone to the village site.“This Pow Wow is an invitation to reconnect—with the land, with one another, and with the original people of this place,” said Vice Chair Andrew Lara. “As we mark 250 years of San Juan Capistrano, we honor the first caretakers of this land and continue our work for cultural renewal and community healing.”For media inquiries, vendor applications, or volunteer information. We welcome your questions and support. Please contact:1) Nathan Banda, Chairman:NBanda@jbmian.comOR2)Andrew Lara, Vice Chairman: Alara@jbmian.com

